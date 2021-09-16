Famous K-pop idols born in October

October means Halloween, autumn, and the advent of winter. But for K-Pop fans, it also happens to be the birth month of their favorite artists. This October, fans can skip Halloween preparations and turn their attention to their favorite pop stars, for there are many birthdays to celebrate.

Here are all the K-pop idols' birthdays one needs to mark on their calendar for October.

Which K-pop idols celebrate their birthday in October?

Bang Chan (Stray Kids): October 3, 1997

Bring in October with the birthday of none other than Stray Kid's Bang Chan.

With his birthday falling during his favorite season, autumn, fans can expect a big celebration. As the K-pop idol's nickname is Kangaroo and Koala, Twitter should be overflowing with Kangaroos and Koalas for this singer from down under.

Jeong Han (Seventeen): October 4, 1995

K-Pop idol, Seventeen's Jeonghan may look like an angel (which also happens to be his nickname), but he is widely known by fans as the most mischievous member of Seventeen.

Wish this 'Prankster in Chief' a very happy birthday on October 4.

Joohoney (Monsta X): October 6, 1994

With MONSTA X recently dropping a music video for 'One Day', fans will be looking forward to celebrating the birthday of their favorite K-pop idol, Joohoney. Joohoney and Hyunwon were also selected as the new hosts of 'Idol Radio!'.

It remains to be seen if fans of the band can make #JOOHONEYDAY trend this year as well.

Lay (EXO): October 7, 1991

Zhang Yixing, better known as Lay, is from Hunan, China. Despite not being Korean, Lay has firmly established his place in the K-pop world. Fans of the idol are already brimming with excitement for his birthday on Twitter. The K-pop idol, who fans affectionately call Unicorn, will surely host a birthday bash to watch out for.

Bae Suzy (Miss A): October 10, 1994

The generously talented Bae Suzy will be celebrating her birthday on October 10. The K-pop idol/actor is currently preparing to shoot 'Second Anna', where she will be joined by 'The King: Eternal Monarch's Jung Eun Chae.

Boasting a massive 16.4 million followers on Instagram, fans of the 'Start-Up' actress are sure to have a great day planned.

Yang Yang (NCT): October 10, 2000

Not one but three members of NCT celebrate their birthdays in October. Starting the month of celebrations is NCT's resident rapper and dancer Yang Yang. The K-pop idol is quite the linguist, being able to speak four languages fluently. With his favorite food being ice cream, expect to see a lot of ice cream references pop up on Twitter for his birthday.

Jong-ho (Ateez): October 12, 2000

K-pop idol Choi Jong-ho is recovering from a knee injury. Coupled with the passing of his grandfather, Jong-ho may not be joining Ateez in the activities ahead of the release of their seventh mini album. His fans are sure to bring their A-game in making October 12th a memorable day for Ateez's main vocalist.

Jimin (BTS): October 13, 1995

BTS' ARMY call October JIMTOBER in honor of BTS' main vocalist. With BTS in the Soop's second season and an online concert, ARMY is rightly calling JIMTOBER the greatest month of the year. Having recently pulled off some incredible projects for Ram's birthday, K-pop fans are only expected to take it a notch further in celebration of Jimin.

Heesung (Enhyphen): October 15, 2001

Enhyphen's 'fake maknae' celebrates his birthday on October 15. With the teaser of their first full-length album scheduled for next month, October is going to be an exciting month for fans of the K-pop band.

Heejin (LOONA): October 19, 2000

Happy Heejin Day! Loona's Jeon Heejin celebrates her birthday on October 19, and if her 18th birthday is anything to go by, the entire internet might throw a party for her once again!

Fans of the K-pop idol, and 'ViViD' singer, will definitely turn #HeejinDay into an international holiday once again.

NingNing (Aespa): October 23, 2002

October is the birthday month for Aespa member, Ning Yizhou, better known as NingNing. The K-pop singer celebrates her birthday seven days ahead of main rapper Giselle. With the two widely considered to be the band's visuals, Twitter will definitely be seeing a lot of Aespa this fall.

Lee Know (Stray Kids): October 25, 1998

With the Stray Kids preparing for a Japanese release in October, fans are prepping to celebrate Lee Know's birthday through charity events. A lesser-known fact about the K-pop idol is that he was a backup dancer during the Japan tour of none other than BTS!

The main dancer, and sub rapper of Stray Kids, shares his real name with another superstar in the world of Korean pop culture, Lee Minho.

Yuta (NCT): October 26, 1995

The second NCT member to celebrate his birthday in October is Yuta Nakamoto, professionally known as Yuta. Ahead of the release of NCT 127's new album, the band dropped teaser images for Yuta, which are sure to take fans' breaths away. The K-Pop idol's birthday will surely be a big event for NCTzens.

Soeun (Weeekly): October 26, 2002

Weeekly's lead vocalist, singer, and rapper, Park Soeun, celebrates her birthday on October 26. The 18-year-old considers IU to be her role model. With 'We Play' and 'Play game: Holiday' having been released in 2021, this is a big year for Weeekly and its fans.

Win-win (NCT): October 28, 1997

The series of October celebrations for fans of the K-Pop group NCT ends with Win-Win's birthday.

Dong Sicheng, better known as Win-win, is the lead dancer, sub vocalist and the sub rapper in NCT 127, NCT U and WayV.

With the band WayV having dressed up as Disney princesses for Win-Win's birthday last year, NCTzens are surely expecting something even bigger this time.

Giselle (Aespa): October 30, 2000

Aeri Uchinga, aka Giselle, is the main rapper and the sub vocalist for Aespa.

With Aespa all set to drop their first-ever mini album, the Japanese-Korean K-pop idol Giselle's birthday will definitely be celebrated in a big way.

Edited by Danyal Arabi