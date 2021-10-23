"Leave him alone": Fans slam paparazzi for stalking Kim Seon Ho after actor is allegedly rushed to hospital

Kim Seon Ho was reportedly rushed to a hospital, according to local Korean media outlets. Rumors that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was hospitalized went viral online on Twitter and other social networking sites.
The public was present at the hospital Kim Seon Ho was being treated in and claimed that the paparazzi created a ruckus as they waited to get a glimpse of the actor. Fans have slammed the move by local media and are unhappy with them for not allowing Kim Seon Ho to rest.
The reason behind Kim Seon Ho's hospital admission has not been revealed as of now. There has also been no official confirmation from the Salt Entertainment Agency.
Fans demand that paparazzi stop treating Kim Seon Ho like a criminal and give the actor space to rest
According to a report in allkpop, the actor was rushed to a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. Anonymous Korean citizens who were present in the hospital were angry with the media and shared their frustration online.
One of them even requested people to stop treating Kim Seon Ho as if he were a criminal before it was too late. Fans said that the actor did not commit a crime and that his personal life was just that – personal.
Others also said that Kim Seon Ho deserved to rest peacefully after the shock that he and his family had received over the past week regarding the post by his ex-girlfriend that went up online. Fans hope that the actor will return to health and get back to work soon.
Also Read
Kim Seon Ho was embroiled in controversy when his ex-girlfriend posted about their past relationship. She did not name him in the post, but left hints about his identity, which resulted in fans and media identifying the person in question as Kim Seon Ho.
Following speculation, Kim Seon Ho released a statement, saying that he had good intentions when he was in the relationship and would like to apologize to his ex if he were given an opportunity. Following an apology from him, his ex pulled down the post that she had shared. However, the controversy led to loss of work for the actor.