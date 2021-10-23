"Leave him alone": Fans slam paparazzi for stalking Kim Seon Ho after actor is allegedly rushed to hospital

Kim Seon Ho was reportedly rushed to a hospital, according to local Korean media outlets. Rumors that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was hospitalized went viral online on Twitter and other social networking sites.

The public was present at the hospital Kim Seon Ho was being treated in and claimed that the paparazzi created a ruckus as they waited to get a glimpse of the actor. Fans have slammed the move by local media and are unhappy with them for not allowing Kim Seon Ho to rest.

The reason behind Kim Seon Ho's hospital admission has not been revealed as of now. There has also been no official confirmation from the Salt Entertainment Agency.

Fans demand that paparazzi stop treating Kim Seon Ho like a criminal and give the actor space to rest

According to a report in allkpop, the actor was rushed to a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. Anonymous Korean citizens who were present in the hospital were angry with the media and shared their frustration online.

One of them even requested people to stop treating Kim Seon Ho as if he were a criminal before it was too late. Fans said that the actor did not commit a crime and that his personal life was just that – personal.

Others also said that Kim Seon Ho deserved to rest peacefully after the shock that he and his family had received over the past week regarding the post by his ex-girlfriend that went up online. Fans hope that the actor will return to health and get back to work soon.

⭐ S T A R ⭐ @sheridah05 @allkpop we need to stop this before it's too late. I know we do have the freedom to speak/to give opinions but we can't judge someone's life. please know our limit. it's not our business anymore even if we are a fan, it's his personal life. @allkpop we need to stop this before it's too late. I know we do have the freedom to speak/to give opinions but we can't judge someone's life. please know our limit. it's not our business anymore even if we are a fan, it's his personal life.

cheese 🧀 @JongYongMinShin @allkpop If this is true, please let Seon Ho get the rest he deserves. These past few days were so tiresome and shocking for him and his family. Give the man space and respect. Please. Let him breathe. @allkpop If this is true, please let Seon Ho get the rest he deserves. These past few days were so tiresome and shocking for him and his family. Give the man space and respect. Please. Let him breathe.

k2dhjm @fluffy8990 @allkpop i solely watch kdrama or korean variety show or kmovie just because of the plot and not because of celebrities's personality or anything. afterall, i don't really like korean's mentality, they are obsess with rumor, superstition and perfection. anyway, i hope ksh is back again 💪 @allkpop i solely watch kdrama or korean variety show or kmovie just because of the plot and not because of celebrities's personality or anything. afterall, i don't really like korean's mentality, they are obsess with rumor, superstition and perfection. anyway, i hope ksh is back again 💪

Karthigesh P. (가디켓) @Violectric @fluffy8990 @allkpop KNetz think the person and the character is the same. They expect the idol to be of the personality so when they do something different they see the idol negatively. That's why they wear masks, one for the public and one for their personal lives. @fluffy8990 @allkpop KNetz think the person and the character is the same. They expect the idol to be of the personality so when they do something different they see the idol negatively. That's why they wear masks, one for the public and one for their personal lives.

Xia Dee @krish_ellery @allkpop Stay strong Kim Seon ho. I'm saddened that it has come to this. Regardless of what happened between him and his ex-girlfriend we really don't have any rights to condemn or judge him. Thats why it is best to keep all personal things private. @allkpop Stay strong Kim Seon ho. I'm saddened that it has come to this. Regardless of what happened between him and his ex-girlfriend we really don't have any rights to condemn or judge him. Thats why it is best to keep all personal things private.

𝓳𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮 @tea21990517 @allkpop Okay but if he is in the hospital the reporters being there is honestly so disruptive. It helps no one but themselves. People there are sick and hurt and the medical staff is trying to work. As fans we care about him but my god he is a person too! It must be overwhelming! @allkpop Okay but if he is in the hospital the reporters being there is honestly so disruptive. It helps no one but themselves. People there are sick and hurt and the medical staff is trying to work. As fans we care about him but my god he is a person too! It must be overwhelming!

nalytao @nenalyxxx @allkpop Omg I hope it's not serious I know his like a glass when in comes to mental health he may be look strong but he isn't he's very fragile😥 I hope your are ok now... @allkpop Omg I hope it's not serious I know his like a glass when in comes to mental health he may be look strong but he isn't he's very fragile😥 I hope your are ok now...

Appu @mamasss_Appu @allkpop Can Media give him some space . He must have got a PANIC ATTACK after such a big revelation . @allkpop Can Media give him some space . He must have got a PANIC ATTACK after such a big revelation .

Kim Seon Ho was embroiled in controversy when his ex-girlfriend posted about their past relationship. She did not name him in the post, but left hints about his identity, which resulted in fans and media identifying the person in question as Kim Seon Ho.

Following speculation, Kim Seon Ho released a statement, saying that he had good intentions when he was in the relationship and would like to apologize to his ex if he were given an opportunity. Following an apology from him, his ex pulled down the post that she had shared. However, the controversy led to loss of work for the actor.

