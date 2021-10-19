Kim Seon Ho and agency were reportedly "discussing renewals" before Actor K allegations broke out

After his contract expired in September, Kim Seon Ho partially extended his exclusive contract with agency Salt Entertainment reports Sports Donga.

The report also states contract renewal was in discussion since last summer, but due to Hometown Cha Cha Cha's work, they decided to postpone it till the show ends. However, the Actor K allegations have stirred up the K-drama world and affected his future.

Kim Seon Ho's contract with agency Salt Entertainment reportedly expired in September

Sports Donga reported industry insiders' statements giving more information on Kim Seon Ho and his agency. The insider revealed that the contract was a "win-win" situation for both of them but ended up being a "catastrophe." They explained,

"Kim Seon Ho gained systematic and relatively stable actor management [company] and actress-focused Salt Entertainment developed a major male actor."

Under its wings, Salt Entertainment has two of the most prominent Korean actresses - Pinocchio's Park Shin Hye and Fight for My Way's Kim Ji Won. It also has Dr. Romantic 2 star Kim Joo Hun but not a big male actor. Kim Seon Ho, with his 2020 hit StartUp, became one for them.

However, the insider added, the relationship has become "catastrophic."

They also revealed that multiple companies had already tried contacting Kim Seon Ho when his September contract expiration leaks spread across the industry. But the actor and Salt Entertainment decided to postpone the renewal, but a new problem arose.

"Rumors that Kim Seon Ho's exclusive contract will expire have already spread in the industry, and some companies have attempted to contact him. However, they know that the schedule for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' remains, and the contract renewal or transfer has been postponed after the end of the work. But a problem arose.” (sic)

After the Actor K allegations broke out on October 17, netizens speculated Kim Seon Ho. Even a YouTuber, a former reporter from the entertainment industry, Lee Jin Ho, also named Kim Seon Ho as Actor K on his YouTube channel on October 18.

Speculations spread like wildfire, as brands took down their advertisements with the actor, and even the co-stars canceled Hometown Cha Cha Cha's ending interview.

The actor's fandom took matters into their own hands and tried calming the storm. On October 19, two days later, Salt Entertainment issued a statement neither confirming nor denying the allegation, saying they're "currently confirming the facts" and asking fans to wait a little longer.

Also Read

In addition, the variety show 2 Days 1 Night has been "deeply concerned" as it features Kim Seon Ho as a fixed cast member, reported Ten Asia.

While every social media site talks about Kim Seon Ho and the forced abortion allegations against him, fans are vehemently hoping it turns out to be false.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar