Kim Seon Ho controversy: Salt Entertainment issues statement as Hometown Cha Cha Cha cast cancels interviews

In light of the recent Actor K controversy, Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon Ho’s agency, Salt Entertainment, has finally issued a statement addressing the rumors.

On October 17, moments after Hometown Cha Cha Cha season finale, an anonymous poster, ‘A’, took to a Korean online forum to accuse an unnamed actor K of forcing her to get an abortion. Despite not taking any names, the internet was convinced that the actor in question was Kim Seon Ho, resulting in #KimSeonHo trending. While some netizens were convinced the actor was guilty, others stood in solidarity with him.

With several brands expunging the actor from their ads and social media handles, Kim Seon Ho fans demanded a statement from Salt Entertainment, which the agency has now provided, albeit much later than expected.

Salt Entertainment's statement regarding Kim Seon Ho

Salt Entertainment was also a trending topic, along with Kim Seon Ho, with fans of the actor calling on the agency to either confirm or deny the rumors. While several claims of the agency doing the work behind the scenes were doing the rounds, there was no official confirmation.

On October 19, Salt Entertainment issued a concrete statement in connection with the anonymous post, but they did not confirm or deny the allegations against Kim Seon Ho. According to the agency, they are still confirming the validity of the anonymous post. Asking everyone to wait a little longer, Salt Entertainment also apologized for the unsavory news.

Here is the full statement:

"We apologize for failing to deliver a statement promptly. The agency is currently confirming the facts regarding the anonymous post. As the truth of the matter has yet to be confirmed, we strongly ask that you all wait a little longer. Once again, we apologize for causing concerns through such unseemly news."

Hometown Cha Cha Cha cast cancels wrap up interviews

Even before Salt Entertainment issued a statement, several members of the Hometown Cha Cha Cha cast canceled their wrap-up interviews, including Kim Seon Ho, Laa Sang Yi, and Shin Min Ah.

The female lead, Shin Min Ah, was the first to cancel her interview. The My Girlfriend is a Gumiho star was scheduled for a video interview on October 19, addressing the wrapping up of Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The actor’s agency, however, chose to postpone the interview citing “internal situation of the company.”

While the agency did not mention Kim Seon Ho or the controversy, many speculated the cancelation was to avoid escalating the situation, as it would be difficult for Shin Min Ah not to mention her Hometown Cha Cha Cha co-star, Kim Seon Ho.

Actors Kim Seon Ho and Lee Sang Yi, who played the second lead on Hometown Cha Cha Cha, also canceled their interviews following Shin Min Ah’s lead. Both the actors’ labels cited “internal circumstances” as the reason behind the cancelation.

Kim Seon Ho was supposed to attend the interview on October 20, while Lee Sang Yi’s was scheduled for October 21. Given the ongoing scandal though, it looks like fans will have to wait a while before getting to meet their favorite Gongjin residents once again.

