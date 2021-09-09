Top 5 K-dramas starring Kim Seon-ho

With Hometown Cha Cha Cha airing, Kim Seon-ho and his dimples have come back into well-deserved prominence. Having given his fans a serious case of second lead syndrome in Start-Up, Kim Seon-ho cemented his place as the "Good Boy" in the hearts of all K-drama lovers.

Kim Seon-ho is not new to acting, having been in this industry since 2009. The 34-year old heart-throb has created an impressive ouvre of work which, though underrated, deserves a watch. Kim Seon-ho's first television show was the 2017 office drama Good Manager, where he played a supporting role. Since then there has been no looking back for this incredible performer.

With Hometown Cha Cha Cha airing only on Saturdays and Sundays, there is plenty of time for fans to check out his other projects.

Here are some of the best shows Kim Seon-Ho has starred in

1) Strongest Deliveryman (2017)

GUYS GUYS GUYS I JUST STARTED WATCHING STRONGEST DELIVERYMAN BC HAN JIPYEONG FROM START-UP IS IN IT AND I CAN CONFIRM THAT PHEWWWWW KIM SEON HO >>>>>>#kdrama #kdramatwt #KimSeonHo pic.twitter.com/Ix7KqIYo6J — elly 💜 #ALL_YOURS (@jellybeardiary) March 29, 2021

In a quest for a rags-to-riches transformation, Strongest Deliveryman follows two delivery workers, one who is hard working and fearless, and the other who hates her condition in life. When these two run into each other, a budding competition, and a budding romance form between them.

Kim Seon-ho plays the charming second lead in this show, although there is no second lead syndrome. He plays the rich guy Oh Jin Gyu, who the main leads aspire to be like. The show, starring Chicago Typewriter's Go Kyung Pyo and Chae Soo Bin as the leads, is a must watch for anyone who roots for the underdog.

2) 100 Days My Prince (2018)

Kim Seon Ho’s role as Jung Jae-yoon in ‘100 Days My Prince’ has prosopagnosia (impairment to recognize familiar faces even his own face) 😭 Why am I already sobbing? 😭 But he started to love Hong Shim (Nam Ji Hyun’s char) even just on their first encounter....huhuhuhu pic.twitter.com/2EHUf2Ua0q — namjihyun day • 0917 💛💙 (@jihyunthusiast) August 30, 2018

In the eleventh highest rated Korean drama in cable television history, Kim Seon-ho once again plays the second lead. This historical drama tells the story of a crown prince, who turns into a commoner after an accident makes him an amnesiac. He is forced to take refuge as the husband of Yeon Hong-shim, a former noblewoman known for her brains.

Kim Seon Ho plays the role of the prince's hidden advisor Jung Jae Yoon, who gets left behind at the palace. Jung Jae Yoon harbors a secret love for Yeon Hong-shim, and in spite of having face blindness, hers is the only face he recognizes.

Kim Seon-ho joins EXO's Do Kyung Soo and Nam Ji Hyun in what was 2018's Asian Drama of the Year. Lovers of sageuk dramas need to watch this one.

3) You Drive Me Crazy (2018)

You Drive Me Crazy is a 2018 South Korean television series starring Lee Yoo-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sung-joo and Kwon Do-woon. (Image via Viki)

In this four episode miniseries, Kim Seon-ho plays Kim Rae-wan, a 27-year old artist. This slice of life drama is about love and friendship, and the strange place where both (accidentally) overlap. You Drive Me Crazy follows the shift in dynamics between two old friends, with completely different personalities, while love slowly blooms between them.

You Drive Me Crazy portrays a relatable and messy relationship, with all its complexities and complications. But there is also fun and sweetness, which is sure to make the viewer nostalgic.

4) Two Cops (2017)

yall watch two cops that is so underrated drama yet it’s so good!! kim seon ho, lee hyeri & jo jung suk are the leads



Two Cops (2017) pic.twitter.com/irjrYmNrnW — ً (@inyoeps) November 3, 2020

Two Cops features Hospital Playlist's Jo Jung Suk joining Kim Seon Ho. The former plays the righteous Detective Cha Dong Tak, who has his body taken over by a con-artist and sleazy criminal Gong Su-chang, played by none other than Kim Seon Ho. The two must now compromise and join forces to fend off a great danger, all the while battling their own consciences.

Also starring the inimitable Hyeri, this comedy of errors with a supernatural twist is a great watch.

5) Welcome to Wakiki 2 (2019)

Kim Seon-Ho plays the role of Cha Woo Sik (Image via JTBC)

Welcome to Wakiki 2 is a worthy successor to the hilarious season 1, with Kim Seon-Ho shedding his suave charm. He plays the role of Cha Woo Sik, Lee Joon Ki’s (Lee Yi Kyung) high school friend, who after making a flashy yet failed debut as an idol, has turned into an aspiring singer who teaches singing and performs at weddings.

Lee Joon Ki and the Wakiki guest house make a return in the second season. The incredible chemistry between the cast makes this tale of love, friendship, failure and dreams a much watch, and Kim Seon-ho's presence just makes it better.

Edited by Siddharth Satish