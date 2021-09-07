Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 4: Kim Seon-ho melts hearts with his performance, chemistry with Shin Min-ah

After forcing Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) to give the three old ladies in the neighborhood a ride to Seoul in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, things were tense between Hye-jin and Chief Hong (Kim Seon-ho). They did get over it, thanks mainly to Chief Hong's close friend and guardian in Gongjin, Gam-ri.

Gam-ri had been taken to Hye-jin's clinic to check her toothache situation. Chief Hong forcefully carried her to the clinic and got her diagnosed in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

The old woman needed an implant, but she was known to be close-fisted when it came to money. So instead of getting implants, Gam-ri wanted to go with removing the tooth altogether.

This triggered Hye-jin's anger in Hometown Cha Cha Cha because the one thing she couldn't stand was to see a parent take their health lightly, especially when her mother had died of an illness. However, her anger was misunderstood by Chief Hong.

However, Hye-jin had resolved the situation without any help from Chief Hong. He was also impressed after hearing from Gam-ri how the dentist convinced her to go through with the procedure in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Chief Hong and Hye-jin get closer in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 4

After the misunderstanding between Chief Hong and Hye-jin is resolved, the two get used to seeing each other in their lives. They say "hi" on their way to work and spot each other around town all the time, so one day, when he did not appear as he usually did, Hye-jin couldn't get over it.

She kept wondering where he was and did things that she would otherwise never do, just to get a look at him. Hye-jin did things such as attending local meetings in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

She even acted as if she was drunk when the meeting got too tiring, hoping to be dismissed, but instead had to be carried piggyback style by Chief Hong, who knew that she was putting up an act.

He carried her out to ensure that she did not lose face in front of the villagers, and he dropped her midway, knowing Hye-jin was awake. The banter between them in Hometown Cha Cha continued for most of the episode, and then things shifted between the two.

A sexual assault on Hye-jin's best friend and nurse Mi-seon resulted in Chief Hong's return to her clinic to help them out. Hye-jin did a pretty good job herself, but Chief Hong's flying kick definitely helped.

When she was arrested for physical assault, Chief Hong was the one to find proof to put the criminal away in jail instead of Hye-jin.

So Hye-jin headed to his home with wine that she treasured to thank him. She struggled to leave the wine behind in Hometown Cha Cha Cha and contemplated leaving just a basket of flowers for him when he arrived and invited her in.

As the two shared wine, they shared details about each other's lives. Hye-jin spoke about her mother, and Chief Hong talked about his grandfather.

In the end, when Hye-jin felt hot with alcohol, the way Chief Hong decided to cool her down is what melted the viewers. Is it time for their first kiss in Hometown Cha Cha Cha?

