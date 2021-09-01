Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 2: Chemistry sparks between Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-ah in their K-Drama

Hometown Cha Cha Cha's last episode saw Chief Hong (Kim Seon-ho) struggle to distance himself from Hye-jin's (Shin Min-ah). Even when she had needed cash in the previous episode, he had not lent her the money, but had instead showed her how to earn some.

Hye-jin knew that he was a man of many talents in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He worked at a jjimjilbang at night as a car mechanic. He surfed and even took care of the elderly. The day after Hye-jin arrived in town, she learned more about Chief Hong and his talents. After she decided to stay in the town, the seafood restaurant owner referred to him as a realtor as well.

She made an impulsive decision to open a dental clinic in this town and Chief Hong found her a hospital space, a home to live in and also undertook the necessary renovations. He worked for everyone in the city on an hourly basis.

Chief Hong helped Hye-jin open the hospital on time and over the course of days Hye-jin learned that Chief Hong was also appointed as village chief and was paid by the state. Just when she had thought that everything was going well, things hit rock bottom.

What was the mistake that Hye-jin committed in Hometown Cha Cha Cha?

Hye-jin was invited to the elder's party time and got together over the weekend. She didn't want to be a part of it, yet she agreed to promote her clinic. Instead, she committed a mistake that resulted in her being alienated by the entire town in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

She was used to comparatively modern crowds in the city in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The older people in town, however, were a different ball game. They judged her for wearing exercise tights and crop pants and found her to be cold hearted. She found their practices unhygienic and one man in particular bothered her.

This was none other than the cafe owner who used to be singer in the past. His producer had stolen the production money of the second album and his career ended because of it. Yet, he continued to live in the past and spoke about his songs with anyone who visited the cafe.

She ranted about all of this to her best friend over a phone call in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 2. Sadly, she was in the townhall where the mic was switched on and everyone in the village heard her talk about them behind their back. That is how she ended up with no customers at her hospital.

Why did Chief Hong help Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha?

Initially, he chewed her out for believing that the countryside people were below her. He also pointed out that she was being snooty, and this would do her no good. When the clinic remained empty for days, Hye-jin realized the problem.

However, she didn't know how to solve it. So Chief Hong came forward to help. He didn't do it without pointing out that she was being mean and uptight while judging others in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Yet, he felt that she was not an entirely bad person. So he helped her make peace with her neighbors and also helped her realize that she had been wrong to judge others in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

He then referred her clinic to a few people and days after she opened her clinic, Hye-jin treated her first patient. When more patients strolled in, she was sure that Chief Hong had had something to do with this. So she arrived at the beach where he relaxed to thank him. It is here that the two have a beautiful moment with sizzling chemistry.

Fans will have to wait to find out how long it takes before this relationship in Hometown Cha Cha Cha goes to the next stage.

Edited by Siddharth Satish