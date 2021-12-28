What is Tina Kunakey's age? All about Vincent Cassel's wife as couple are spotted on vacation in Brazil

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey were spotted having a great time during their holiday. The Ocean’s Thirteen star and his wife were showing off their beach bodies on December 27 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The pair were playing in the sand with their daughter Amazonie while Vincent Cassel was paddleboarding in the ocean.

The Jason Bourne actor was seen in black swimming shorts, and his silver locks were styled into a short crew-cut. Meanwhile, the model and actress wore a strapless white and black polka dot skimpy bikini.

Tina Kunakey’s age and career

Born on April 5, 1997, Tina Kunakey Di Vita is 24 years old. She was interested in modeling at a very young age. She initially appeared in local commercials and shot for popular brands.

Kunakey was then signed by a Spanish modeling agency, Mad Management Model, and she appeared in many photoshoots. She later shifted to London and was signed by SUPA Model Management.

Tina Kunakey is seen on the front row of the Missoni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 (Image via Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The model was featured in two music videos that made her popular overnight. She was the cover model for magazines like Vogue, Grazia, and Marie Claire. Kunakey has worked with photographers like Koto Bolofo and Ellen Von Unwerth.

Tina recently made her on-ramp debut walking for Jean Paul Gaultier. She has appeared in a TV series called Trust and became the brand ambassador for VOLCOM in 2018.

The actress recently signed with talent agency IMG Model and wishes to settle in Madrid. She is also active on Instagram with 565,000 followers.

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey relationship timeline

Reports say that Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey met in Ibiza. The couple announced their relationship through Instagram in August 2016. Kunakey shared a joint picture with Cassel on the beach in Ibiza.

However, Vincent Cassel refused to speak to the media about his private life. The pair then walked together on the pink carpet of the fashion show Victoria’s Secret in Parisian Grand Palais in November 2016.

Rumors circulated in 2017 that the couple had split, and Kunakey was seen with rapper ASAP Rocky in New York. Things cleared up when Tina shared a picture with the My King actor in New Year 2018.

Vincent Cassel later shared a romantic photo with Tina on Instagram with the hashtag #myoneandonly. Cassel and Kunakey tied the knot in August 2018 in Bidart, France. They are the parents of a daughter, Amazonie, born in April 2019.

