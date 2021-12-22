"Spiderkook": BTS Jungkook's Spider-Man pose in Vogue photoshoot sends fans into frenzy

Not so long ago, Marvel hero Tom Holland, who plays the role of Spider-Man, revealed during his appearance on Twitter Movies that he is indeed a BTS fan. He backed it up by supporting them while wearing a tata headband while promoting Spiderman: No Way Home.

ARMYs around the world were eagerly waiting for this revelation to come true. A fan of both Marvel and BTS took to Twitter to post a picture of Tom Holland and herself:

RENZ ⁷ @RenzJai @TomHolland1996

Me: Do you mind wearing this tata headband?

Tom: It would look weird (i guess bc he shaved his head?lol) but okay. 😭😭♥️♥️



BTS Jeon Jungkook's Spidy pose

In a December photoshoot with international fashion magazines GQ Korea and Vogue Korea, BTS idol Jeon Jungkook struck a pose by squatting on a block and flashing an adorable smirk. It was for the BTS Special Editions, where the idol's pictorials and videos were captured and posted.

BTS' Jeon Jungkook revealed his love and fascination for Marvel hero Spider-Man in an Instagram video which revealed his Marvel collection in the background.

soo⁷ @vaniIlakoo jungkook is spider man it’s confirmed jungkook is spider man it’s confirmed https://t.co/ahSaOodKQf

Here's a glimpse of Jungkook in Vogue Korea's BTS Special Edition photo and videoshoot:

ARMY mania on Twitter at Jungkook's Vogue photoshoot

Soon after the pictures dropped, ARMY's trademark hysteria was out of control as they took to Twitter to react to this winsome and fun photoshoot of Jungkook for Vogue Korea. They pointed out the similarities between the poster of the new movie and the photoshoot picture of Jungkook.

Hundreds of posts led to thousands of threads of fans reacting to pictures. Some even tried photoshopping Spider-Man posters and pictures with the K-pop artist's face on it. One fan even said:

"I'm pretty sure Jeon Jungkook was Spider-Man in another universe."

A follower suggested a way for Jungkook to make it into the next Spider-Man, which left fans giggling over the creative idea.

mina⁷ 🎄♡ D9 (slow) @DIORlattae tom holland watches bts edits》 he watches the jungkook spiderman edit 》 jungkook always wants to play spiderman and loves it 》 they arrange a meet up 》 jungkook meets tom holland 》 JEON JUNGKOOK STARRING IN NEW SPIDERMAN FILM.... tom holland watches bts edits》 he watches the jungkook spiderman edit 》 jungkook always wants to play spiderman and loves it 》 they arrange a meet up 》 jungkook meets tom holland 》 JEON JUNGKOOK STARRING IN NEW SPIDERMAN FILM....

Inspired by the pose, some fans even went to the extent of creating BTS fan art and also requesting the idol to play the part of the Marvel hero in the sequels. It was also heard and reported that Marvel fan Jungkook was spotted attending a screening of Spiderman: No Way Home.

