BTS in Vogue Korea & GQ Korea: All you need to know about their latest photoshoot

Despite being on a well-deserved break, boy-band sensation BTS never ceases to amaze fans, especially with their latest photo shoot with Vogue Korea and GQ Korea. Earlier today, all seven members took to Instagram to release individual pictorials from their shoot. According to various media reports, each band member was interviewed by GQ Korea and Vogue Korea.

Each band member had a concept to imbibe and were given some well-deserved spotlight. Media reports state that the band sat down with GQ Korea to talk about their debut, which took place eight years ago.

For the band, each member had their own journey and memories to express. These in-depth interviews provide fans and netizens with a peak of every band member's transition into who they are today. Apart from their journey, the band also discussed their plans and vision for the band, as well as themselves.

Now trending #BTSxLVbyVOGUEGQ

Netizens and fans can't contain their excitement over this new shoot. They took to the internet to express their excitement, as they got to see various blurbs from their favorite idols.

uarmyhope ♡ @purpleworld0620



KIM TAEHYUNG , JEON JUNGKOOK

PARK JIMIN , JUNG HOSEOK

MIN YOONGI , KIM NAMJOON &

KIM SEOKJIN



I'm going to sue you'll !

XLVbyVOGUEGQ



ctto excuse me sir but i'm going to dig my own grave for doing an illegal things like this ! this is not healthy for me ! 🔥KIM TAEHYUNG , JEON JUNGKOOKPARK JIMIN , JUNG HOSEOKMIN YOONGI , KIM NAMJOON &KIM SEOKJINI'm going to sue you'll ! #BTS #BTS XLVbyVOGUEGQctto @jvnggkuk excuse me sir but i'm going to dig my own grave for doing an illegal things like this ! this is not healthy for me ! 🔥KIM TAEHYUNG , JEON JUNGKOOK PARK JIMIN , JUNG HOSEOKMIN YOONGI , KIM NAMJOON &KIM SEOKJINI'm going to sue you'll ! #BTS#BTSXLVbyVOGUEGQctto @jvnggkuk https://t.co/i99Yuv6D8n

Many fans were in awe and appreciated the bold statement SUGA made by wearing a long skirt as part of his photoshoot.

According to a few media sites, fans and netizens can expect a BTS Special Edition in January 2022. These reports state that the band will be collaborating with Vogue Korea and GQ Korea to create close to 11 covers and over 100 pages about the band itself. These sitings also state it is a major milestone for any South Korean band.

BTS is the first to feature on covers for two prominent magazines. The band will allegedly have three different covers for Vogue Korea and eight covers for GQ Korea. Adding a cherry on top of this cake, these pictorials will also surface in 12 different countries like GQ Japan, GQ Australia, Vogue Hong Kong, etc.

Also Read Article Continues below

To add to this excitement, the BTS Special Edition has been open for pre-orders since December 10th, 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider