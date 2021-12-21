"I will sue on behalf of those who got hurt": BTS' V responds to YouTuber spreading hateful rumors about K-Pop artists

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, took to Weverse to announce that he will take legal action against a YouTuber who has been defaming multiple K-Pop artists and creators.

In the past, there have been numerous instances where idols and creators were trolled for their work and their visual appearance. This time, BTS stans, ARMYs, joined forces and brought the matter to V's attention.

BTS member V to take legal action against YouTuber for serial defamation

ARMY brought the intensity of the situation to Kim Taehyung's attention. The idol later took the issue to his global fan community on Weverse stating that he would file a lawsuit against the YouTuber for defaming not only him but his friends and family too.

Taehyung said:

"Oh?!! I'll proceed with the lawsuit. My snack fund would com from it. He's even messing with my friends and family goodbye."

"I just looked at something, but not only us, but all the artists hate that person. All the fans, Ami, may or may not have been monitored, but I will sue them on behalf of those who are hurt and uncourageous."

While the idol, or BTS' entertainment label, has yet to reveal more information regarding the matter, the news has traveled fast and scores of fans have started reacting to the incident. They took to Twitter to show their love and support to the idol.

As seen, YouTuber Sojang has been heard spreading rumors about other famous personalities thus giving his videos several views and likes and making him popular online with non-believers following his account and opinions.

Fans are further stating that the streaming platform's owner should ban this account and all other accounts. Critics have stated that such an issue is part of being famous and the artists in the limelight should not pay much heed to such social news.

Numerous fan-followers are yet to be updated on the status of the situation, though they have reciprocated by stating that they are backing star Kim Taehyung. They believe that such remarks and judgements from an influencer on a popular streaming platform like YouTube is disrespectful and such a practice is in bad faith.

