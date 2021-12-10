BTS’ Kim Taehyung praises ARMY for leaving him be in Hawaii in a heartfelt Weverse post

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, knows when to subtly warn people when going out of line and when to praise his fans for doing something great. On December 9, the BTS member uploaded a Weverse post thanking ARMYs for letting him enjoy his vacation in Hawaii without pestering him for photos or revealing locations.
With BTS’ superstardom comes the invasion of privacy everywhere they go. Members’ locations are revealed within seconds whenever they’re spotted somewhere with hoards of fans walking up to them to ask for a selfie. By the looks of Taehyung’s appreciation post, it looks like he had a fun time on vacation without any interruption.
Fans trend ‘Thank You ARMY’ as BTS’ Kim Taehyung posts a sweet message for Hawaii fans on Weverse
On December 6, BTS members Jin, Jungkook and Jimin landed in South Korea ahead of others. While the reason remains unstated, it looks like the BTS members are having fun in their own ways to pass the time. RM has been exploring museums, J-Hope and V (Kim Taehyung) touched down in Korea on December 9, SUGA is busy meeting global artists.
While in the States, Kim Taehyung went on an adventure in Hawaii. After returning to South Korea, he uploaded a story on Weverse thanking fans for not disturbing him and turning the other way while on vacation. The message thanking fans was deemed more wholesome as the idol posted it in English, a language he’s still learning.
ARMYs worldwide thanked the Hawaii ARMYs for their consideration towards the BTS member and letting him experience the beauty of the state as an ordinary person.
Bon Voyage, BTS’ traveling series, showed multiple instances where international fans would walk up to the idols while they were busy filming, asking for photos. The members would politely decline, but some ARMYs kept their filming a secret until the episodes aired.
Another problematic behavior is fans clicking their pictures and posting them on their feed, which inevitably might attract sasaengs too. There has been a continuous debate between fans not to flock to BTS during their personal time off. Taehyung taking a trip to Hawaii, is considered his personal break time as BIGHIT MUSIC announced the members are on their second official break.
Fans also revered the Hawaiian ARMYs respect towards the BTS member. They continuously praised them for their behavior while saying they set examples for other fans.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
In other news, BTS members will celebrate the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut. They will also come back sometime during March and hold an in-person concert in Seoul.