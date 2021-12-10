BTS’ Kim Taehyung praises ARMY for leaving him be in Hawaii in a heartfelt Weverse post

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, knows when to subtly warn people when going out of line and when to praise his fans for doing something great. On December 9, the BTS member uploaded a Weverse post thanking ARMYs for letting him enjoy his vacation in Hawaii without pestering him for photos or revealing locations.

With BTS’ superstardom comes the invasion of privacy everywhere they go. Members’ locations are revealed within seconds whenever they’re spotted somewhere with hoards of fans walking up to them to ask for a selfie. By the looks of Taehyung’s appreciation post, it looks like he had a fun time on vacation without any interruption.

On December 6, BTS members Jin, Jungkook and Jimin landed in South Korea ahead of others. While the reason remains unstated, it looks like the BTS members are having fun in their own ways to pass the time. RM has been exploring museums, J-Hope and V (Kim Taehyung) touched down in Korea on December 9, SUGA is busy meeting global artists.

While in the States, Kim Taehyung went on an adventure in Hawaii. After returning to South Korea, he uploaded a story on Weverse thanking fans for not disturbing him and turning the other way while on vacation. The message thanking fans was deemed more wholesome as the idol posted it in English, a language he’s still learning.

ARMYs worldwide thanked the Hawaii ARMYs for their consideration towards the BTS member and letting him experience the beauty of the state as an ordinary person.

⁷ @hobijimin Not a single post about seeing Tae in Hawaii, not a single post seeing Hobi & his sister in LA, only reason we knew Namjoon was in Texas was because he posted it....... THIS..this is how it should be. Not a single post about seeing Tae in Hawaii, not a single post seeing Hobi & his sister in LA, only reason we knew Namjoon was in Texas was because he posted it....... THIS..this is how it should be.

Bon Voyage, BTS’ traveling series, showed multiple instances where international fans would walk up to the idols while they were busy filming, asking for photos. The members would politely decline, but some ARMYs kept their filming a secret until the episodes aired.

𝐟𝐥𝐨⁷🤍 @TATAMOCHII 🌺 hawaii armys are one of the sweetest armys. bon voyage was filmed safely bc of them. compared to the other seasons, a lot of armys actually recognized the guys in hawaii but didn’t say anything until episodes were aired. 🥺 remember when jimin went on vacay too? ily hawaii. 💜 🌺 hawaii armys are one of the sweetest armys. bon voyage was filmed safely bc of them. compared to the other seasons, a lot of armys actually recognized the guys in hawaii but didn’t say anything until episodes were aired. 🥺 remember when jimin went on vacay too? ily hawaii. 💜 https://t.co/mUNcAAs0IM

linds⁷ | ptd la d1-4 @joonskosmos Hawaii armys are some real ones 💯 Like the girl who saw them filming bon voyage & didn’t talk about it until the episode aired. Or the armys who saw Jimin while he was on vacation in 2019 & we didn’t know about it until he was safely back home in Korea. Thank you Hawaii armys 💜 Hawaii armys are some real ones 💯 Like the girl who saw them filming bon voyage & didn’t talk about it until the episode aired. Or the armys who saw Jimin while he was on vacation in 2019 & we didn’t know about it until he was safely back home in Korea. Thank you Hawaii armys 💜 https://t.co/dVpL6rBvIe

Another problematic behavior is fans clicking their pictures and posting them on their feed, which inevitably might attract sasaengs too. There has been a continuous debate between fans not to flock to BTS during their personal time off. Taehyung taking a trip to Hawaii, is considered his personal break time as BIGHIT MUSIC announced the members are on their second official break.

Fans also revered the Hawaiian ARMYs respect towards the BTS member. They continuously praised them for their behavior while saying they set examples for other fans.

Shru⁷ @bangtinyboyys Hawaii army's trying to avoid tae when he passes by them and he sees his photocard in back of there phone top tier comedy Hawaii army's trying to avoid tae when he passes by them and he sees his photocard in back of there phone top tier comedy

ᴰⁱⱽ⁷ @yeontankim_twt

"But you like fanta these days!"

"And how do you know??"

hourly vminkook @hourlyvmk i'm so happy tae enjoyed his vacation at hawaii with his family 🥺 i'm so happy tae enjoyed his vacation at hawaii with his family 🥺 https://t.co/RWluljYk7k

ace⁷🍓 @clownfortannies to those who pretend not to know taehyung for him to enjoy his vacation in Hawaii, and choose to respect his privacy... to those who pretend not to know taehyung for him to enjoy his vacation in Hawaii, and choose to respect his privacy... https://t.co/z0e9epweNi

zyle DANNY DAY @JE0NFICS not knowing that joon was in Texas, had no idea that tae was in Hawaii until they posted about it. YES THIS IS HOW THINGS SHOULD BE. ONLY FINDING OUT ABOUT IT AFTER THEY PERSONALLY SHARED IT WITH US not knowing that joon was in Texas, had no idea that tae was in Hawaii until they posted about it. YES THIS IS HOW THINGS SHOULD BE. ONLY FINDING OUT ABOUT IT AFTER THEY PERSONALLY SHARED IT WITH US

hani⁷ @thebtszone no cuz not a single person knew taehyung was in hawaii until he disclosed the information himself. you can clearly see how happy he sounds that armys respected his privacy. this is what should happen every time a member is found at any place. no cuz not a single person knew taehyung was in hawaii until he disclosed the information himself. you can clearly see how happy he sounds that armys respected his privacy. this is what should happen every time a member is found at any place.

sj⁷ @sevenbngtn i hope now armys realise that they don't like it when fans take out their phones and big cameras, follow them around, crowd the airports and other places just to take their pictures. taehyung thanking armys in hawaii for giving him his much deserved space is a wake up call. i hope now armys realise that they don't like it when fans take out their phones and big cameras, follow them around, crowd the airports and other places just to take their pictures. taehyung thanking armys in hawaii for giving him his much deserved space is a wake up call.

tonni⁷ 🐻🎂 @jtoni_n the "thank you ARMYS for pretending not to know" making me imagine how armys were pretending and not to faint after seeing him irl 😭 the "thank you ARMYS for pretending not to know" making me imagine how armys were pretending and not to faint after seeing him irl 😭

In other news, BTS members will celebrate the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut. They will also come back sometime during March and hold an in-person concert in Seoul.

