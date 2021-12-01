An ARMY shares her terrifying experience with a fansite at BTS' offline concert, warns others

For many a great experience, BTS’ offline concert turned sour for some. One ARMY shared her experience of being physically assaulted by a fansite who sneaked in a professional camera at BTS' concert. The fan, Ashlee, shared her horrifying experience on day two of the Permission to Dance On Stage concert, warning other fans about the fansite and asking them to report her if they encountered her.
Ashlee narrated the entire event of the fansite hitting her camera against her and other fan's heads. She even shared that she called security and the fansite ran off before they could arrive.
“She pushed me down really hard,” narrated an ARMY sharing her experience at BTS’ offline Permission to Dance On Stage concert
A clash broke out between a fan and a fansite present at BTS' offline concert on November 29. BTS’ concert would have been a magical experience if not for the couple of fansites who ruined it for Ashlee (@crispykooky on Instagram, Twitter). She shared her experience, stating that a fansite and friend sneaked in professional cameras into the venue. If that still seems harmless, their actions weren't.
Ashlee made a detailed thread of the incident, sharing that the fansite's camera kept bumping into her and other fans' heads. She explained that the fansite and her friend got into the VIP section stealing other fans’ seats. During concerts, the audience usually stands up to have fun, leaving seats vacant. The girls took advantage of it and sat in people's seats, squishing themselves between others.
Ashlee also shared that the fansite tried to squish by not paying heed to her camera bumping into their heads. She further added that the person pushed her down when she realized Ashlee was trying to get the security’s attention and escaped.
When Ashlee posted about her experience on TikTok too, the ARMY that the fansite tried squishing in between found her video and commented, confirming the incident. Soon, other ARMYs at the BTS concert which saw the commotion also spoke up.
Since the incident blew up, fans have furiously tagged SoFi Stadium, expressing their discontent at the poor security. Considering the security team had previously been questioned for their dangerous mistreatment, letting fansites sneak in huge cameras led many to question whether SoFi Stadium was equipped to handle such crowds.
However, multiple fansites shared their experiences of being caught by the security too. HYBE recently issued a warning for fans carrying professional cameras to film HD content of the concert illegally.
With two days of BTS' concert remaining (December 1 and 2), the stadium’s security team will get a chance to redeem their reputation in front of the ARMYs again.