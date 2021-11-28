ARMYs horrified at low security at the SoFi Stadium for BTS’ concert

The first day of BTS’ in-person concert has elicited both excited and shocked reactions from ARMYs. According to a Twitter fan, @shadowbvnny, SoFi Stadium let thousands of fans into the stadium with zero security checks 20 minutes before the concert, while half of the stadium’s capacity stood outside in a queue.

The ARMY did state that it might not be the case for the entire stadium, but it did happen in her section. The news has shocked fans, as fears of getting infected loom large across fandoms despite concerts opening up.

SoFi Stadium’s ‘no security check’ at the BTS concert surprises ARMYs

BTS’ ARMY being a vast fandom isn’t unknown to any organization, especially concert organizations. But SoFi Stadium’s team received flak for being unprepared for the gigantic crowd and their poor security treatment by ARMYs on the first day itself.

The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles can hold 70,000 people, which is expandable to 100,240 seats. Excitement rose higher as the time for the Permission to Dance On Stage concert grew nearer. According to multiple fans, with only 20 minutes left for the concert to begin, SoFi Stadium’s security team decided to forego all security, bag, COVID vaccine, and even ticket checks.

summer⁷ 🖋 BTS 11/27 & 11/28 @shadowbvnny I REPEAT SOFI IS RUNNING PEOPLE IN NO BAG CHECKS NO VACCINE CHECKS NO TICKET CHECKS I REPEAT SOFI IS RUNNING PEOPLE IN NO BAG CHECKS NO VACCINE CHECKS NO TICKET CHECKS

summer⁷ 🖋 BTS 11/27 & 11/28 @shadowbvnny i cant promise this was every section but yes half the stadium was still outside so security started yelling that there were no checks and just pushing us through i cant promise this was every section but yes half the stadium was still outside so security started yelling that there were no checks and just pushing us through

twitter.com/jiminmyhead_/s… alicia⁷ 🌌 PTD LA @jiminmyhead_ ANYONE COULDVE JUST GOTTEN INTO THIS CONCERT THE DIDNT SCAN TICKETS THEY DIDNT CHECK BAGS NOT COVID CARDS THEY SAID 20 MINUTES LEFT EVERYONE RUN INSIDE AND WE DID EXACTLY THAT??@,%& ANYONE COULDVE JUST GOTTEN INTO THIS CONCERT THE DIDNT SCAN TICKETS THEY DIDNT CHECK BAGS NOT COVID CARDS THEY SAID 20 MINUTES LEFT EVERYONE RUN INSIDE AND WE DID EXACTLY THAT??@,%& the running was chaos the running was chaostwitter.com/jiminmyhead_/s…

As one ARMY tweeted about her experience, many backed her up by providing video proof of the line of fans just walking into the venue without checking. As per one fan, anyone without a ticket could have easily attended the concert too.

@shadowbvnny this is literally so scary, praying that nothing will happen. The main priority should be the safety of everyone but look at what the security are doing rn!! @shadowbvnny this is literally so scary, praying that nothing will happen. The main priority should be the safety of everyone but look at what the security are doing rn!!https://t.co/FvrWQQ3JHe

COVID infection wasn’t the only thing on the fans’ minds. With such a huge crowd gathering at one place, many counted their blessings that no harmful objects or weapons were being carried.

hlsdkmc⁷ @hlsdk0613 @shadowbvnny WHAT THE HECK @SoFiStadium WHAT ARE YOU DOING???? LITERALLY ANYONE CAN RUN IN THERE. WHAT IF SOMEONE HAS A WEAPON IDK. WHAT THE HECK THIS IS DANGEROUS. @shadowbvnny WHAT THE HECK @SoFiStadium WHAT ARE YOU DOING???? LITERALLY ANYONE CAN RUN IN THERE. WHAT IF SOMEONE HAS A WEAPON IDK. WHAT THE HECK THIS IS DANGEROUS.

Some fans stated that the guards on the floor area were doing their routine checks and all was well, at least in that specific area. Even fans who did not attend the concert expressed their concerns over how dangerous it sounded and looked, demanding that the team at SoFi Stadium “do a better job”.

C⁷ 💚 SAW BTS ON 11/27 @thinkingofmono This is about SoFi Stadium being incompetent in the concert. Staff failed to be prepared to deal with the amount of people at the stadium with crowd control and organization, in short compromising the safety of BTS, ARMY, and themselves. This is about SoFi Stadium being incompetent in the concert. Staff failed to be prepared to deal with the amount of people at the stadium with crowd control and organization, in short compromising the safety of BTS, ARMY, and themselves.

?⁷ @CRYINGINPURPLE7 @shadowbvnny @SoFiStadium this is unacceptable and so dangerous! safety comes first so do your job properly. @shadowbvnny @SoFiStadium this is unacceptable and so dangerous! safety comes first so do your job properly.

💭 @2017pjm @shadowbvnny i’m literally so scared pls everyone protect urself and bts if u see anything suspicious don’t be afraid to report it and let people know for the safety is bts and armys @shadowbvnny i’m literally so scared pls everyone protect urself and bts if u see anything suspicious don’t be afraid to report it and let people know for the safety is bts and armys

Seeing their favorite idols perform for the first time in a couple of years might be exciting, but fans also realize the responsibility of attending in-person concerts. Fans are now hoping that the team is better equipped for the remaining three days of the concert.

C⁷ 💚 SAW BTS ON 11/27 @thinkingofmono Tomorrow, I hope SoFi ups their security measures and improves the conditions for everyone. Safety is a must, especially in this situation with considerations of COVID and large groups of people. Tomorrow, I hope SoFi ups their security measures and improves the conditions for everyone. Safety is a must, especially in this situation with considerations of COVID and large groups of people.

After their concert on December 3, the seven members will perform at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball.

Edited by Danyal Arabi