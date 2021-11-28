ARMYs horrified at low security at the SoFi Stadium for BTS’ concert

The first day of BTS’ in-person concert has elicited both excited and shocked reactions from ARMYs. According to a Twitter fan, @shadowbvnny, SoFi Stadium let thousands of fans into the stadium with zero security checks 20 minutes before the concert, while half of the stadium’s capacity stood outside in a queue.
The ARMY did state that it might not be the case for the entire stadium, but it did happen in her section. The news has shocked fans, as fears of getting infected loom large across fandoms despite concerts opening up.
SoFi Stadium’s ‘no security check’ at the BTS concert surprises ARMYs
BTS’ ARMY being a vast fandom isn’t unknown to any organization, especially concert organizations. But SoFi Stadium’s team received flak for being unprepared for the gigantic crowd and their poor security treatment by ARMYs on the first day itself.
The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles can hold 70,000 people, which is expandable to 100,240 seats. Excitement rose higher as the time for the Permission to Dance On Stage concert grew nearer. According to multiple fans, with only 20 minutes left for the concert to begin, SoFi Stadium’s security team decided to forego all security, bag, COVID vaccine, and even ticket checks.
As one ARMY tweeted about her experience, many backed her up by providing video proof of the line of fans just walking into the venue without checking. As per one fan, anyone without a ticket could have easily attended the concert too.
COVID infection wasn’t the only thing on the fans’ minds. With such a huge crowd gathering at one place, many counted their blessings that no harmful objects or weapons were being carried.
Some fans stated that the guards on the floor area were doing their routine checks and all was well, at least in that specific area. Even fans who did not attend the concert expressed their concerns over how dangerous it sounded and looked, demanding that the team at SoFi Stadium “do a better job”.
Seeing their favorite idols perform for the first time in a couple of years might be exciting, but fans also realize the responsibility of attending in-person concerts. Fans are now hoping that the team is better equipped for the remaining three days of the concert.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
After their concert on December 3, the seven members will perform at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball.