"He's so precious": Fans react to the real reason why BTS Jin stopped Jungkook's AMAs speech midway

While unexpected, BTS Jungkook being dragged away from the mic by BTS Jin while he made his award acceptance speech was not a sight ARMYs (fans of BTS) expected to see.

Fans laughed at the hilarious display the pair put on, not knowing that there was an underlying reason for it all. After fan-taken videos from the time have come out and Jungkook himself has explained what happened, ARMYs are surprised to see that it was all due to a lack of time.

BTS Jungkook reveals what the rest of his speech was

For this year's 2021 American Music Award show, BTS was not only in attendance, but was able to perform as well. The seven-member K-pop band also won all three awards that they were nominated for, which were, Favorite Pop Duo/Group, Favorite Pop Song, and Artist of the Year.

During the group's award acceptance speech, Jungkook took over the mic and began saying his words of gratitude towards his fans and staff. Towards the end of his speech, he said,

"In 2022, we wanna focus on..."

Unfortunately for the idol, he was unable to find the next words to his sentence. His complete train of thought derailed and the rest of BTS appeared to look in a certain direction before bursting into laughter.

Kim Seokjin immediately stepped up to drag the singer away from the mic in a jovial manner and a few others spoke and walked away quickly. The audience began to laugh at the bizarre sight, but what made the entire situation more hilarious was the hidden context that most fans were unknowing of.

In a fan-taken video from the exact moment it happened, a giant monitor could be seen flashing the words "Please wrap it up," signaling that the speech was too long. This caused Jungkook to falter and everyone else to laugh, which made Jin drag him away from the mic.

The singer, during a live stream the group held after the show, exclaimed that he was trying to say,

"In 2022, we want to focus on enjoying every moment."

As fans returned to the clip of the hilarious moment, they spotted the singer mouthing the rest of his sentence away from the mic.

Fans were mostly found laughing at the hilarity of the entire situation, especially after the context was revealed. Others found it endearing, especially with the way the K-pop idols are so close.

At the root, ARMYs were happy to see Jungkook step up to the mic and make the acceptance speech. In the past, the BTS singer usually shyed away from the public eye while speaking at award shows and other events.

RM, the leader of the group, is often seen prodding the youngest group member to speak up. Many complimented Jungkook for his improvement in public speaking, exclaiming that they were proud of the change.

