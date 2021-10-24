BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin wow fans with their daring outfits in the PTD concert

After nearly a year, BTS’ stylists went all out in their first online concert by giving Jungkook and Jimin daring outfits that are now creating a buzz on Twitter. Jungkook wore a crop top/jacket with chains and a revealing neckline. Jimin, on the other hand, sported a long v-neck jacket, which seemed to be holding on to its dear life with just one button.

‘Jungkook’ is currently trending at No. 4 worldwide on Twitter while 'Park Jimin' trends at No. 14. Many Twitter trends have been taken over by fans celebrating the first BTS online concert and their favorite moments from it.

Såmïå⁷🪐 @samia_mss THIS JIMIN nd. THIIS JUNGKKOK

ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?????? 🔥 THIS JIMIN nd. THIIS JUNGKKOK

ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?????? 🔥 https://t.co/DWCzF3hYoS

October 24 started as a bittersweet day as BIGHIT MUSIC announced V, aka Kim Taehyung, would be seated throughout the concert. Happiness took over the gloominess as soon as the BTS members arrived on stage, giving fans the time of their lives.

Everyone changed into gorgeous black suits during the Black Swan, Fake Love, and Blood, Sweat & Tears performance. The members that caught the attraction were the maknaes - Jimin and Jungkook.

tati⁷ 🧈💋 @t_tati7 ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? THIS MAN OMG ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? THIS MAN OMG https://t.co/rvgNwYYgXe

Jungkook dazzled in chains and a crop top jacket. The idol also recreated the iconic Fake Love Billboard performance by showcasing his abs during the chorus. As for Jimin, his jacket seemed to have only buttoned up twice, a little below the middle line to reveal his physique beneath.

Topping the outfits were their new hairstyles.Jungkook’s mint color hair and Jimin’s long back hair were on display. ARMYs have the perfect recipe to go crazy over the members. Check out some of their reactions below:

🐯 @_purpleist I THOUGHT I HAVE A POOR EYESIGHT BUT YES PARK FCKNG JIMIN DOESNT HAVE INNER CLOTHES WTF ARE YOU KIDDING ME ! I THOUGHT I HAVE A POOR EYESIGHT BUT YES PARK FCKNG JIMIN DOESNT HAVE INNER CLOTHES WTF ARE YOU KIDDING ME ! https://t.co/NNm7P0cmVf

BTS online concert saw a mix of their old songs and new ones. They started with the electrifying ON and Fire, moved on to the slow yet intense Black Swan and so on. They ended the concert with their inspirational songs Young Forever, Spring Day and record-breaking third-English single Permission to Dance.

BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage was held as an online concert today, on October 24, that fans could enjoy sitting at home. In late November and early December, the group will have its first offline concert in almost two years in Los Angeles.

