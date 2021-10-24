×
BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin wow fans with their daring outfits in the PTD concert

BTS&#039; Jungkook and Jimin for Butter concept photos (Image via Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Feature

After nearly a year, BTS’ stylists went all out in their first online concert by giving Jungkook and Jimin daring outfits that are now creating a buzz on Twitter. Jungkook wore a crop top/jacket with chains and a revealing neckline. Jimin, on the other hand, sported a long v-neck jacket, which seemed to be holding on to its dear life with just one button.

‘Jungkook’ is currently trending at No. 4 worldwide on Twitter while 'Park Jimin' trends at No. 14. Many Twitter trends have been taken over by fans celebrating the first BTS online concert and their favorite moments from it.

THIS JIMIN nd. THIIS JUNGKKOK
ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?????? 🔥 https://t.co/DWCzF3hYoS

BTS Jungkook's crop top and chains outfit with Jimin’s revealing style has ARMYs gushing over them on Twitter

October 24 started as a bittersweet day as BIGHIT MUSIC announced V, aka Kim Taehyung, would be seated throughout the concert. Happiness took over the gloominess as soon as the BTS members arrived on stage, giving fans the time of their lives.

Everyone changed into gorgeous black suits during the Black Swan, Fake Love, and Blood, Sweat & Tears performance. The members that caught the attraction were the maknaes - Jimin and Jungkook.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? THIS MAN OMG https://t.co/rvgNwYYgXe
ARE YOU KIDDING ME PARK JIMIN?!?!?! https://t.co/T6T4LhZFD0

Jungkook dazzled in chains and a crop top jacket. The idol also recreated the iconic Fake Love Billboard performance by showcasing his abs during the chorus. As for Jimin, his jacket seemed to have only buttoned up twice, a little below the middle line to reveal his physique beneath.

Topping the outfits were their new hairstyles.Jungkook’s mint color hair and Jimin’s long back hair were on display. ARMYs have the perfect recipe to go crazy over the members. Check out some of their reactions below:

EXCUSE ME JUNGKOOK WHAT IS THAT https://t.co/yC9zLaN7ix
JUNGKOOK CROP TOP https://t.co/0mDafY2ug8
I THOUGHT I HAVE A POOR EYESIGHT BUT YES PARK FCKNG JIMIN DOESNT HAVE INNER CLOTHES WTF ARE YOU KIDDING ME ! https://t.co/NNm7P0cmVf
THIS JIMIN https://t.co/iWTcu3mqpS
black swan jimin….. https://t.co/CrMF4F6UoX
black swan jimin….. https://t.co/CrMF4F6UoX
How is Jungkook even real??? https://t.co/2Mlfrxz1Uc

BTS online concert saw a mix of their old songs and new ones. They started with the electrifying ON and Fire, moved on to the slow yet intense Black Swan and so on. They ended the concert with their inspirational songs Young Forever, Spring Day and record-breaking third-English single Permission to Dance.

BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage was held as an online concert today, on October 24, that fans could enjoy sitting at home. In late November and early December, the group will have its first offline concert in almost two years in Los Angeles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
