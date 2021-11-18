×
'MegTan' and 'ColdTan' trend as BTS and Coldplay announce ‘My Universe’ first live performance at AMAs 2021

BTS and Coldplay concept poster for 'My Universe' (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 12:36 AM IST
K-pop supergroup BTS will be setting foot at the AMAs with not one but two world premiere performances. The world-famous septet will perform their smash hit collaboration My Universe with Coldplay together at the 2021 AMAs (American Music Awards).

The septet announced the exciting news on November 18 KST, along with the AMAs and Coldplay’s official Twitter accounts.

“It’s finally happening,” fans scream in excitement over BTS and Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ AMAs stage announcement

“11 members. 2 bands. 1 stage,” reads the high-hitting caption of AMA’s tweet announcing another great collaborative stage of BTS. Since the release of My Universe on September 24, both BTS and Coldplay fandoms have been waiting to see them perform it live in the flesh. Though it does seem like they had to wait for decades, the live performance is almost here.

11 members. 2 bands. 1 stage. @coldplay and @BTS_twt will take the #AMAs stage for their first live performance together of "My Universe!" See the out of this world performance Sunday at 8/7c on ABC 🌌 #MyUniverseAMAs https://t.co/8JnF6m2vXF

The awards show unveiled another major card up their sleeves - the world premiere performance of My Universe with BTS and Coldplay. The news comes as a wild surprise for the BTS ARMY, just ahead of the group’s first offline concert in nearly two years.

BTS also has another highly-anticipated performance. The group will heat the stage with Butter Remix alongside Megan Thee Stallion, though it is not yet known before or after the My Universe performance. With Coldplay and Megan, this will be the first time since 2017 that the K-pop septet would be showcasing their impressive talent with two performances.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

MegTan and ColdTan this Sunday… we’re going to enter a new world after this. BTS are not playing around 😭
Aduh, bahagia nya aku jd ARMY gk pernah ada kekurangan apapun.MEGTAN COLDTAN IS COMING! OFFLINE!! 🥳 twitter.com/coldplay/statu…
me during the upcoming megtan performance https://t.co/NJJvSb7O07
SO BTS ARE PERFORMING BUTTER WITH MEGAN AND MY UNIVERSE WITH COLDPLAY AT THE AMAS OMG??)/€% WE’RE EATING GOOD
and when we get the bangtan b0mbs of megtan and coldtan rehearsals
megtan performance, coldtan performance, 3 nominations... all coming this Sunday!!can we just take this moment to collectively scream as a fandom?...
bts having two stages at the AMAs yall like and on top of that it’s MEGTAN and COLDTAN do we realise how huge this is cause bts are actually and literally the biggest thing in the world right now
BREAK DANCE EM BUTTER COM A MEGAN BREAK DANCE EM MY UNIVERSE COM O COLDPLAY https://t.co/tQxDKA7nrz
MEGTAN AND COLDTAN IM LITERALLY LOSING MY MIND
@agustranda THEY SAID "WE OWN AMERICA NOW" https://t.co/kQZxRhAQFZ

The record-breaking K-pop group is nominated for three awards at the coveted Western Music Awards Show - Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Favorite Pop Song (Butter). With a strong and loyal fanbase by their side, the group is known for sweeping off almost all their nominated awards.

As AMAs changed their judging criteria this year, fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists across all categories. Fans can vote on one category per account once a day on TikTok and the official website. Votings are now closed. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them at this year's AMAs.

And if they get Artist of the Year after performing Butter ft Megan and My Universe with Coldplay at AMAs😌
two stages with megan and coldplay….artist of the year nomination yeah it’s going to be a great night for them https://t.co/aFRcIxflLc

Other collaboration performances at the 2021 AMAs include Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, while Olivia Rodrigo, The Creator, Mickey Guyton, and others will grace the stage too.

Hosted by Cardi B, the AMAs will air live on November 21, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Edited by R. Elahi
