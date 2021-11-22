16 million ARMYs crash BTS’ after-party VLive tradition post AMAs 2021

BTS, Bangtan Sonyeondan, K-pop supergroup, record-breaking artists—call them by any such label, and it still wouldn’t encapsulate the exhilarating feeling that the group and their fandom were left with after massive wins at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2021.

The group hosted a VLive stream soon after the awards ended as part of their tradition. What ensued was a hilarious chain of events, from the group making fun of Jungkook’s speech cut-off to millions of fans watching a black screen as the app crashed.

BTS host an after-party AMAs VLive stream titled ‘focus on…’

rebs⁷ 😈 | d-5 @btsluvr_0613 the hybe staff back at the hotel scrambling to get the champagne, balloons, banners, and cake ready for this bts x army after party celebratory vlive: the hybe staff back at the hotel scrambling to get the champagne, balloons, banners, and cake ready for this bts x army after party celebratory vlive: https://t.co/HjJLnV7sAV

BTS’ Western awards tradition is quite simple: They spend the time celebrating with champagne and snacks in their hotel room, communicating with fans via VLive, rather than attending the after-party. After bagging multiple awards and quite literally making history, the members were back in their hotel room in casual wear.

With cakes, pizzas and champagne on the table, the members talked about their experience at the AMAs 2021. They titled the livestream as ‘focus on…’, referencing Jungkook’s hilarious speech cut-off:

“In 2022, we want to focus on.. Focus on...”

Jin and the other members then stopped him. Many ARMYs wondered if it was a spoiler for their next album. Soon enough, "Focus on what Jungkook" started trending on Twitter.

laa 🦕 @jjkmcmxcvii ADORABLE SPEECH🥺🥺😭in 2022 we want focus on what jungkook?🥺 ADORABLE SPEECH🥺🥺😭in 2022 we want focus on what jungkook?🥺 https://t.co/Ty9ypmerA3

MAI LOVES AOTY @tanniefm THIS IS SO FUNNY TO ME BECAUSE DO YALL REMEMBER AT THE FIRST POST BBMAS VLIVE WHEN JK WAS TOO YOUNG TO DRINK IN THE UNITED STATES 😭😭 THIS IS SO FUNNY TO ME BECAUSE DO YALL REMEMBER AT THE FIRST POST BBMAS VLIVE WHEN JK WAS TOO YOUNG TO DRINK IN THE UNITED STATES 😭😭 https://t.co/HxVCZBBMc4

스튜디오 @STUDIO_0613



🐰focus on... enjoying every moment

🐿ㅋㅋㅋㅋ you couldn't finish that..it's really such a shame

🐹ahhh we should've changed the [vlive] title to "enjoy every moment"

🐰ahhh i'm gonna go crazy



@BTS_twt

twitter.com/jmnxlv/status/… what jungkook wanted to say in his speech:🐰focus on... enjoying every moment🐿ㅋㅋㅋㅋ you couldn't finish that..it's really such a shame🐹ahhh we should've changed the [vlive] title to "enjoy every moment"🐰ahhh i'm gonna go crazy what jungkook wanted to say in his speech:🐰focus on... enjoying every moment🐿ㅋㅋㅋㅋ you couldn't finish that..it's really such a shame🐹ahhh we should've changed the [vlive] title to "enjoy every moment"🐰ahhh i'm gonna go crazy@BTS_twt twitter.com/jmnxlv/status/…

BTS’ rapper SUGA was his usual goofy but wise self throughout the livestream. He assured fans that they could accept the group's future “joyfully without any fear” now.

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ



🐱: As for what lies ahead of bangtansonyeondan, really... i think we can accept it joyfully without fear. #SugaHQ_Update ] from BTS’ recent vlive🐱: As for what lies ahead of bangtansonyeondan, really... i think we can accept it joyfully without fear. [#SugaHQ_Update] from BTS’ recent vlive 🐱: As for what lies ahead of bangtansonyeondan, really... i think we can accept it joyfully without fear. https://t.co/sKJZNLX6hH

Another unforgettable instance involved the crashing of the VLive app, leaving millions of ARMYs tuned in to only a black screen. Many joked about the situation as the view count only rose higher, touching 16.2 million viewers and more.

Cris⁷🍂 @eternalsunJoon7 Trying to see bts vlive but it’s not loading

Trying to see bts vlive but it’s not loadinghttps://t.co/Ad52PeBP2b

yoonjin au update tmrw 💞 @yoonjns vlive the moment we all got the BTS live notification: vlive the moment we all got the BTS live notification: https://t.co/MfmhKI4wQP

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ I CAN'T BELIEVE IT WAS A 6 MINUTE LIVE AND VLIVE HAD US SITTING OUTSIDE WITH A LOADING SCREEN FOR 18 MINUTES LIKE I CAN'T BELIEVE IT WAS A 6 MINUTE LIVE AND VLIVE HAD US SITTING OUTSIDE WITH A LOADING SCREEN FOR 18 MINUTES LIKE

BTSxARMY⁷ Voting Team @01Btsxarmy BREAKING NEWS: +16.2M viewers are watching/staring at a blank screen of BTS on Vlive. They look beautiful by the way. BREAKING NEWS: +16.2M viewers are watching/staring at a blank screen of BTS on Vlive. They look beautiful by the way.

BTS’ RM, the Spoiler King, spoils the group’s next comeback

Living true to his label of King of Spoilers, BTS’ leader RM spoiled the group’s project yet again. This time, on the AMAs 2021 after-party VLive stream, SUGA asked if RM thought they could aim for a Grammy too, and he accidentally spilled,

“I mean our video comes out anyway so… Oh! Right.”

Other members tried not to laugh, while maknae Jungkook looked straight at the staff, giggling at the leader's choice of words. Jin noticed one of the staff behind the camera and said,

“Namjoon-ah, a staff member just grabbed their hair.”

Meanwhile, 22 November 2021 will remain an unforgettable day for both BTS and ARMYs—not only because of the group's historic win but also for RM's spoiler and the ARMYs having to watch a black screen for nearly 15 minutes.

