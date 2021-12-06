BTS to take a short hiatus to recharge

Pop-sensation BTS has officially announced that they will take some time off this holiday season to rest up and recharge for the upcoming year. According to various media reports, shortly after BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook arrived in South Korea, the band announced their little hiatus.

These media reports also state that the band's label, Big Hit Entertainment, officially announced that the band will be on leave from December 6, 2021. Earlier on Sunday, the band's management, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019. This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities; a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

Big Hit Entertainment went on to state:

"They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with fans in-person in Seoul,' Big Hit said. 'We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS, and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you."

It is the second time the band have taken a break from their music and activities since 2019. The label asked fans and netizens from across the globe to 'show support' towards the band as they spend the holiday season with their loved ones.

Media reports state that the band will come back stronger than ever with a new album and pick up their 'Permission to Dance' tour from Seoul in March 2022. The remaining members, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope will continue to remain in the United States.

Now trending: #BTSBreak

Flooding the internet with an on-pour of support, fans and netizens could not be more delighted by the news. With #BTSBreak trending on Twitter, fans and netizens sincerely hope that their favorite boy-band enjoys some good quality time with their near and dear ones.

bloom @lyshobii bts are taking a break u guys better leave them alone if u see them in public or else #bts #bts break #BTS_Butter #bts christmas bts are taking a break u guys better leave them alone if u see them in public or else #bts #btsbreak #BTS_Butter #btschristmas

pip🍓🌙🌿 @MoModm12 i'm so happy BTS is finally able to spend the holidays with their families. they've literally worked so hard and achieved so much. let's all support them more during their rest ARMY!!!💜💜💜 #BTS #BTS BREAK #AsiaArtistAwards2021 i'm so happy BTS is finally able to spend the holidays with their families. they've literally worked so hard and achieved so much. let's all support them more during their rest ARMY!!!💜💜💜 #BTS #BTSBREAK #AsiaArtistAwards2021

bangtan•^7 @WWHbangtan7 #BTSnewchapter webview.weverse.io/share/communit… so very happy for the boys!! first holiday with family since debut.. they deserve it😭 I WILL MISS YOU..so excuted for the new chapter and the new you guys.. take as long as you need 💜 WE LOVE YOU!! <3 #BTSbreak so very happy for the boys!! first holiday with family since debut.. they deserve it😭 I WILL MISS YOU..so excuted for the new chapter and the new you guys.. take as long as you need 💜 WE LOVE YOU!! <3 #BTSbreak #BTSnewchapter webview.weverse.io/share/communit…

Known for their catchy music and impeccable dance moves, the band has managed to emerge as one of the biggest pop sensations in the world. Even admist the pandemic, the band has never failed to deliver. Topping the Billboards and the Apple Music charts, BTS continues to have a successful year ahead, especially with their 2022 Grammy Nominations for Pop Duo/Group Performance. The band is now looking forward to the opening of a 'new chapter' with the release of their new album.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia