Celebrity Big Brother contestant Todd Bridges was once charged for attempted murder

Celebrity Big Brother will soon return with a third season on CBS. It will welcome 11 celebrity contestants, including Todd Bridges, as houseguests on the reality show.

Bridges is popularly known for the NBC sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, which aired from 1978 to 1986. He started as a child actor in the series and by the time it ended, he was in his 20s.

During that time, Bridges was reportedly suffering from addiction and was involved in drug dealing. While he was arrested for felony assault and cocaine possession a few times, a major setback came when he was charged with attempted murder in 1989.

Reports claimed that he was accused of taking the life of a drug dealer from Los Angeles, but he was set free once proved not guilty. Again in 1992, he was behind bars for alleged possession of methamphetamines and a loaded gun in his car. He was later released on bail and Bridges reportedly stopped using drugs the following year.

What is Todd Bridges’ net worth?

Despite multiple legal troubles, Bridges continued to work on camera. Although his drug problem affected his career, he still made a fortune over the years. His estimated net worth is $250,000.

Apart from Diff'rent Strokes, Bridges has appeared in Everybody Hates Chris, Turning Point, World’s Dumbest, Roots, A Killing Affair, and The Darkling.

The actor has also published his memoir Killing Willis: From Diff'rent Strokes to the Mean Streets to the Life I Always Wanted in 2008. In the memoir, he talked about his childhood, career, and drug abuse.

Bridges has two children, a son named Spencir with his ex-wife Dori and a daughter, Bo J. Rushing from a former relationship.

He has an upcoming lineup of movies and series, and Bridges will also be seen on the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother.

When will Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premiere?

Bridges will be accompanied by ten celebrities, including model and reality star Shanna Moakler, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, comedian Chris Kattan, UFC fighter Meisha Tate, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp, and NBA player Lamar Odom.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will stay in a house under video surveillance and the last one to survive will win $250,000. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, February 2 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Edited by Sabika