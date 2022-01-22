What is Kathy Hilton’s net worth? Paris Hilton’s mother refused to return to ‘RHOBH’ without salary hike

Kathy Hilton is finally returning for a new season of RHOBH, aka Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Earlier, she reportedly refused to continue the show without a pay raise.

Paris Hilton’s mother made her debut in RHOBH in Season 11 as Kyle Richards’ sister. According to a TMZ report, Hilton denied filming scenes unless there was a salary hike. This apparently made Richards and other cast members furious.

They were upset with the fact that Hilton would be paid a whopping amount even when she’s not among the lead cast. Richards was reportedly angry because the socialite mother was given more importance than the veteran housewife on the show. Tension between the sisters is said to be one of the storylines of the upcoming season.

Showbiz CheatSheet reported that the producers have offered more money and Hilton has accepted it, thus returning to Season 12. The exact amount is unknown, but reports claim that it is around a million dollars. She will appear for fewer shots, but cash in a whopping amount.

Kathy Hilton’s net worth is $350 million

Hilton’s RHOBH salary will increase her net worth, which is estimated to be $350 million. It is, however, the combined value of her and husband, Rick Hilton. They have been married since 1979 and have two daughters — Paris and Nicky.

Over the years, Hilton made a fortune through her acting career and fashion design. The philanthropist set foot in the entertainment world at the age of nine and continued acting till she was 15. Five years later, she got married to the heir to Hilton Hotels.

Kathy Hilton later appeared in several reality TV shows and helped her daughters in their careers. She and Rick own multiple properties in Bel-Air, New York City and the Hamptons.

She is fans’ favorite cast member on the Bravo series.

‘RHOBH’ Season 12 new cast members

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will see the return of Richards, Hilton, Erika Girardi, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley.

They will be joined by two newcomers, Diana Jenkins, a businesswoman, and Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife.

Also Read Article Continues below

The premiere date of RHOBH's new season has not yet been revealed, but reports claim that it will be in April-May. The previous season ended on December 2021.

Edited by Saman