'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new cast list: Meet Diana Jenkins and others from the Bravo series

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is one of the most dramatic shows in the franchise that people can't seem to get enough of. Before fans could even digest season 11, Bravo has announced the renewal of the show with a new season.

Production for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has already begun with cast members filming since October 2021.

While the current season ended just last month, the network is all set to bring back the entire crew and cast for the new season. While OG Housewives will return with a whole lot of drama, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also welcome some new faces.

Cast members of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12

1) Diana Jenkins

Sanela Diana Jenkins will be joining the full-time housewives’ cast in the 12th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hailing from Bosnia, the 48-year-old businesswoman is currently staying in California.

Jenkins is the founder and CEO of Neuro Brands, a lifestyle drink brand. The mother-of-three is also an activist and philanthropist who has single-handedly initiated multiple democracy programs. Some of her work includes UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization with actor Sean Penn.

2) Sheree Zampino

Sheree Zampino has been roped in as one of the friends of the Housewives on RHOBH Season 12. The 54-year-old businesswoman is actor Will Smith’s ex-wife and they share 29-year-old son Trey Smith. The former couple was married from 1992 to 1995. Apparently, Zampino is on good terms with Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

On the work front, Zampino has her own online boutique, Sheree Elizabeth and also, a skin care company, Whoop Ash.

The entrepreneur will most likely appear as Garcelle Beauvais’ friend on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Speaking about referring Zampino’s name to the makers, Beauvais said:

“I've also been pitching Sheree Fletcher Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife. I would love her to be a friend on the show. I would love to have someone I can trust."

3) Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton is the sister of housewife Kyle Richards and will return to RHOBH as a friend of the housewives. The 62-year-old reality TV star was initially unsure about joining the cast of the show. It was later reported that Hilton agreed following a few negotiations with the network. She is the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will see the return of OG Housewives, including Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley.

The premiere date of RHOBH Season 12 has not yet been revealed. Viewers who want to watch the previous seasons can tune in to Peacock TV for all the episodes.

