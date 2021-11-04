What is Erika Jayne’s net worth? Fortune explored as ‘RHOBH’ star faces backlash after addressing ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal issues

Erika Jayne opened up about her former husband Tom Girardi’s alleged million-dollar lawsuits during the fourth and final episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The latest season of the Bravo TV series largely focused on the controversies surrounding the couple as Erika filed for divorce from Tom after 20 years of marriage. The request for divorce came after the couple was accused of embezzling settlement money from the families of the 2018 Boeing plane crash victims.

Tom Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, also filed for bankruptcy and reported more than $100 million in debt. Lawyers later alleged that the firm covered nearly $25 million for Erika’s expenses including her $14 million American Express credit card charges, as well as expenses for marketing, stylists and retaining her “glam squad”.

Earlier this year, Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and shifted to a nursing facility. He was also placed in a conservatorship under his brother Robert Girardi. During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika told Andy Cohen that she recently reached out to her estranged husband due to his deteriorating health condition:

"I just wanted to make sure he was safe. Because after the pictures [of Tom with a black eye] came out, he looked so bad that I just wanted to make sure he was in the right place."

The RHOBH star broke down in tears while mentioning that she asked Tom about the pending lawsuits, but he failed to acknowledge the situation:

“I asked him why he would leave me with all these lawsuits directed at me. Andy, he doesn’t even acknowledge anything. None of it. It doesn’t even matter what he says because he is incompetent… I’ve asked him how he could put me in this position. I asked ‘Why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?'”

Erika Jayne also mentioned that Tom Girardi continues to call her several times a day but fails to address any of his legal issues due to his declining mental condition. Meanwhile, she also mentioned that the alleged $20 million was never transferred from Tom’s firm to her business venture, EJ Global.

A look into ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne’s fortune in 2021

Erika Jayne is an American reality TV star, singer and actor, best known for her appearance on Bravo TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an approximate net worth of $5 million.

The Atlanta-native married former lawyer Tom Girardi in 2000 and the couple gained recognition for their wealthy lifestyle. Erika garnered a considerable fortune after launching her music career with the 2007 song Roller Coaster.

She went on to release her debut album Pretty Mess in 2009 and released nearly nine number one singles on the US Billboard Dance Chart. Her music was also featured in films and shows like The Watch, The Neighbor and Toddlers and Tiaras.

Erika gained revenue from the streams, sales and features of her songs as well as music gigs. However, her husband also invested significant resources in hiring top choreographers, songwriters and producers for Erika’s music career.

The singer joined the main cast of RHOBH in 2015 and the majority of her earnings reportedly came from the show. According to The New York Post, Erika Jayne made $600,000 for RHOBH season 11. Meanwhile, The Sun reported that the amount is a $100,000 raise from Erika’s salary of $500,000 in previous seasons.

Erika has also earned from her campaign association with brands like Too Faced and ShoeDazzle, as well as from her run on Chicago Broadway in 2020. She is also the sole owner of L.A. based company EJ Global LLC.

Twitter slams Erika Jayne for statements on Tom Girardi case

Erika Jayne has continued to make headlines ever since her ex-husband Tom Girardi started facing multiple lawsuits for fraud and embezzlement. Authorities also questioned the reality star’s involvement in the case when Tom’s law firm filed for bankruptcy.

As per previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE, lawyers claimed Erika used her glamorous lifestyle to conduct “sham” transactions from Tom’s law firm:

"Erika has used her glamour and notoriety to continue to aid and abet in sham transactions that have occurred with respect to large transfers of assets from the debtor."

Erika continued to claim her innocence and refused to be involved in her ex-husband's legal woes. During her recent appearance in the RHOBH reunion, the reality star further dismissed the claims of being involved in Girardi’s bankruptcy:

"This is a very long bankruptcy that will be pulled apart, both his firm and his personal bankruptcy. I am not in bankruptcy. I am being sued by everyone who thinks I’ve got some magical pot of gold at some rainbow, I have no idea."

However, fans were far from impressed with Erika’s claims and alleged she “lied” during her conversation with Andy Cohen. Several social media users flocked to Twitter to call out the 50-year-old for her latest statements:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Erika Jayne will face any legal consequences in the future, especially in the wake of Tom Girardi’s declining health condition.

