What is Dorit Kemsley's net worth? RHOBH star robbed in Encino home invasion

American fashion designer Dorit Kemsley was reportedly robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion in her Encino Hills residence on Wednesday, October 27. The intruders were allegedly in the house for 20 minutes, taking away all of her jewelry and handbags.

According to The Daily Mail, the robbers broke into the house around 11 pm at night when the RHOBH star was home with her two children, Jagger and Phoenix. The male suspects broke the children’s classroom door and walked into the bedroom while the reality star was asleep.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo



She’s expected to start filming the new season today ❤️ #RHOBH ’s Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint and robbed during home invasion while asleep at home!She’s expected to start filming the new season today ❤️ dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… #RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint and robbed during home invasion while asleep at home!She’s expected to start filming the new season today ❤️ dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

The 45-year-old woke up to find the men standing near the edge of her bed. She begged them to refrain from hurting her children when one intruder ordered the other to “kill” the designer. However, they did not enter her children’s bedroom and left after stealing nearly $100,000 worth of valuable belongings.

The incident took place just a day after Dorit Kemsley returned from London after attending her nephew’s wedding. Her husband PK Kemsley was in London during the invasion and is set to return to California to be at his wife’s side.

The situation has left the TV personality “traumatized” but she has already contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and filed a complaint against the robbers.

A look into Dorit Kemsley's fortune in 2021

Dorit Kemsley has an approximate net worth of $50 million (Image via Getty Images)

Dorit Kemsley is a popular fashion designer, entrepreneur and reality TV star. She is best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her swimwear brand Beverly Beach by Dorit. She is married to real estate developer and celebrity manager Paul Kemsley.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorit Kemsley has an estimated net worth of $50 million combined with her husband. The majority of her earnings come from her business venture and her association with Bravo TV network.

The TV star graduated with a degree in design, communication and marketing. She began her professional career by working at a swimwear company in Italy for nearly a decade. She then moved to New York and established her own company called Dorit International.

Her brand has gained widespread recognition for its “high-quality, comfortable and fashionable” swimwear collection and generates significant revenue from the overall sale of the products.

Dorit Kemsley also worked as RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump’s personal designer. The latter reportedly helped her enter the seventh season of the reality TV series in 2016. She also earned a considerable fortune from her recurring appearance on the show.

However, Dorit’s husband Paul Kemsley ruined $3.6 million worth of gambling debt at Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. It was revealed that the latter paid $850,000 to the hotel between 2010 and 2011 and the couple filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

In 2019, the pair purchased a $6.5 million home in Los Angeles and sold the house for $9.5 million in 2020. Their current Beverly Hills residence was once worth $12 million, but the price has subsequently dropped to $7 million over the years.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Unfortunately, Dorit Kemsley ended up losing $100,000 worth of valuables in the recent robbery and home invasion incident. However, it remains to be seen if she will recover her lost fortune after the investigation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande