Why did Tom Green and Drew Barrymore divorce? Former couple reunites in person after 20 years

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green recently reunited on The Drew Barrymore Show nearly 20 years after their divorce. The latter was invited as a guest for the "Drew's News" segment one year after he virtually appeared on the show.

The Poison Ivy actress confirmed that the duo reconnected through digital technology in September 2020 and mentioned this is the first time she will see her former husband in person since their divorce 20 years ago:

"Last year, I was reunited with someone very special, the wonderful Tom Green. We were married, and it was just so wonderful to reconnect with him. And people thought that we were really together, but the truth was, he was 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles to be safe for COVID. We used our phenomenal green screen technology that I am so proud of because it is so good and seamless, but it leads to probably not realizing that we have not seen each other face-to-face actually in almost 20 years, but he's here."

Tom Green further added that it was better to see his ex-wife on her actual set instead of the green screen:

"This is much nicer than the green screen, by the way. I like this — in-person."

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green tied the knot in 2001 and decided to call it quits the following year. The pair divorced in 2002, ending their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences".

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reminiscence moments from the past

Tom Green joined Drew Barrymore at her news desk as the former flames embarked on a trip down memory lane. The pair looked back at their old photos and reflected on their best moments together.

During the conversation, the Grey Gardens star asked her ex-husband if he remembers their trip to Ireland:

"Do you remember for some reason we decided to hike up to the top of the mountain? We jumped in random oceans and found random fields. It was amazing. It was like one of my favorite trips of my life."

The Tom Green Show alum clarified that the trip was their first honeymoon:

"It was a nice trip… It was our honeymoon, by the way."

The duo also recalled the time their Beverly Hills home was destroyed in a fire back in 2001. Drew Barrymore shared:

"We're standing up on the top of the hill — the house was in the canyons — and when I'm watching the telephone poles explode. And the house was a barn. It was built out of wood-wood floors, walls, and ceiling. So it went like an ACME cartoon… And I was just standing there in such shock, and you like leaned into my ear, and you started."

In response, Tom Green mentioned he was aware of the gravity of the situation even though he attempted to make the atmosphere less grave. His ex-wife confessed that Tom's response "lightened" her mood:

"At that moment that everything was so dark and scary and confusing, you lightened it up for me. You made me laugh, and I will never forget that. In the middle of what was such a terrifying moment, there's this one little light in it, and it's you making me giggle so hard. In the middle of like this darkness came this light, and it was you. And, you know, we just had so many crazy adventures."

Tom Green also mentioned that meeting Drew Barrymore after so many years was like an "out-of-body" experience. He said that he felt "nice and weird in a good way".

The pair also declared their mutual love and respect for each other on the show.

A look into Drew Barrymore and Tom Green's relationship

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie's Angels around the early 2000s. The duo immediately hit it off and started dating, getting engaged that same year.

In November 2000, the pair performed a fake wedding skit on Saturday Night Live. Their real marriage followed shortly after, and the couple tied the knot in July 2021. Unfortunately, Tom Green filed for divorce towards the end of the year, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Their divorce was finalized in 2002, and the duo had an amicable split. In an official statement issued at the time, Tom wished Drew happiness for her future:

"Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much — I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."

He further opened up about the short-lived marriage during an appearance on Oprah: Where Are They Now?:

"It was just a very short period that I had a brief marriage. I don't really tend to talk about it that much comfortably [or] publicly. All of that was part of that sort of crazy whirlwind of a time. I haven't talked to her in many, many years. I'm glad she's doing great. I'm really happy that she's doing good."

Drew Barrymore also shared some nice words about her ex-husband when the duo virtually reconnected for The Drew Barrymore Show last year:

"You've had a whole life, and I've had a whole life, and it's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you, and I always have and I always will."

Tom Green did not remarry following his separation from Drew Barrymore. It is unknown if he has been in a relationship as he keeps his private life out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Drew married Will Kopelman in 2012 but parted ways in 2016.

