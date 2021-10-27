Who is Ali Abulaban aka Jinnkid? All about the TikTok star, accused of killing his wife

TikTok star Jinnkid aka Ali Abulaban has been accused of killing his wife and her companion. Police authorities discovered Ana Abulaban and Rayburn Cardenas Barron’s bodies on the 35th floor of a high-rise building in San Diego.

According to Fox News, Lieutenant Andra Brown mentioned that the victims were found in the living room with gunshot wounds on their bodies. Paramedics declared the duo dead at the scene.

Neighbors in the area reportedly heard gunshot sounds and saw Jinnkid leaving the apartment on the day of the incident. The TikToker was arrested shortly after officials tracked his location and found him traveling in a car with his five-year-old daughter.

Everything to know about TikToker Jinnkid

Ali Abulaban, aka Jinnkid, is a popular TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer. He is best known for impersonating the character of Tony Montana from Scarface and mimicking personalities like Donald Trump, Barack Obama and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The 29-year-old rose to popularity in 2019 after his video series “Skyrim in Real Life” went viral on social media. He went on to garner nearly 940,000 followers on TikTok and amassed more than 12 million likes on the platform.

He also had 170,000 subscribers on YouTube. Unfortunately, the budding TikTok star was recently arrested after being accused of killing his wife and her friend. He has been detained at the San Diego station charged with murder.

Why did Jinnkid kill his wife?

On October 18, Jinnkid moved out of his San Diego apartment following an incident of domestic violence against his wife, Ana Abulaban. As per the prosecutor, Ana filed a restraining order against her husband and decided to appeal for divorce.

Shortly after moving out, the TikToker secretly entered his apartment with the help of a spare key to install a conversation-tapping app on his daughter’s iPad. On October 21, he reportedly overheard his wife talking to a man and rushed to the building.

According to Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast, Jinnkid entered the apartment and open-fired at Ana and Rayburn, fatally wounding them in the process. Official reports suggest that Jinnkid struck Rayburn thrice on his cheek, neck and head and Ana once on her forehead.

The suspect then fled the scene, picked up his daughter from school and informed his mother about the situation. He reportedly claimed that his wife cheated on him with Rayburn but police maintained that the latter were only friends.

The influencer pled not guilty to the charges in the latest hearing but Judge Kimberlee Lagotta denied his bail to avoid the chance of escaping. It was also mentioned that he is likely to be a threat to society.

Jinnkid is also barred from contacting family members, including his daughter. Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway. The TikToker could face life imprisonment if found guilty of all charges.

