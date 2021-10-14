BTS' V and Paradise Group daughter dating rumors debunked 

HYBE Labels have shut down yet another dating rumor about BTS's V.

Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has been hounded by dating rumors ever since the immensely popular band's debut. This time, though, V's representative HYBE Labels has proactively shut down rumors even before most ARMY around the world even got to know about it.

mimo @jjpp131211 K-netizens started speculating that Taehyung and Joanna Chun might be dating but Hybe shut that down immediately and said that “The family of COB Choi Yoon-jung and V are just acquaintances.” K-netizens started speculating that Taehyung and Joanna Chun might be dating but Hybe shut that down immediately and said that “The family of COB Choi Yoon-jung and V are just acquaintances.” https://t.co/4LSR0MXgsc

HYBE Label shuts down BTS' V's dating rumors

Rumors about V's relationship started when he was spotted attending the VVIP preview event for the opening of 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021'.

The fact that V was accompanied by the chairman of Paradise Group, Choi Yoon Joon, is what gave rise to the rumors. V was also spotted with the daughter of the chairman and Paradise Group's president.

Social media immediately went abuzz, with fans claiming that V is in a relationship with the daughter of Paradise Group’s chairman Phillip Chun and the Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon Jung.

ؘ @idolwatcher_ BTS V (Kim Tae-hyung) ♥️ in love with the daughter of the president of The Paradais Hotel

1. at the museum today with the wife of The President of Paradise hotel - the brown leather jacket next to the president's wife and her daughter who is 27 years old this year. BTS V (Kim Tae-hyung) ♥️ in love with the daughter of the president of The Paradais Hotel

1. at the museum today with the wife of The President of Paradise hotel - the brown leather jacket next to the president's wife and her daughter who is 27 years old this year. https://t.co/YaWlpLvgJQ

The clue which appeared to confirm these rumors for the sleuthing fans was a small bracelet! According to these fans, the bracelet that V is often seen wearing belongs to a brand that was launched by the Paradise Group President's daughter.

Paradise Group happens to be one of the biggest conglomerates in South Korea, best known for their chain of hotels and resorts.

ؘ @idolwatcher_ 2. The bracelets that V often wear is branded by the daughter of the president of Paradise Hotel 2. The bracelets that V often wear is branded by the daughter of the president of Paradise Hotel https://t.co/haPSQIy4cK

On October 14, HYBE Labels released a statement, shutting down these arbitrary rumors that pop up anytime any of BTS' members are seen in the vicinity of any person of the opposite sex. The statement said:

V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true."

Funnily enough, some fans have pointed out how V attended the event with his own mother, and not with his significant other.

💜Mayu💜 @MayuSChi @MrsTOH2O @BTS_twt Just yesterday I saw ta*s pics in museum on instagram. and it says v with his mom. and I was like he is wearing LV that means this pics are recent. and today.. dating rumours which are even denied by hybe too. how fast these dumbhe*d behave. let our boys leave peacefully.. @MrsTOH2O @BTS_twt Just yesterday I saw ta*s pics in museum on instagram. and it says v with his mom. and I was like he is wearing LV that means this pics are recent. and today.. dating rumours which are even denied by hybe too. how fast these dumbhe*d behave. let our boys leave peacefully..

Some ARMY members are also impressed with how quickly HYBE Labels shut down these rumors, even before most people were aware of them.

ReseOez⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭ ˙८ ˙ 85💜💜💜 @OezRese Media: Army in turmoil cuz of BTS V dating!!! V was seen in an exhibit with ppl from the opposite gender so he must be dating😮Hybe: Dating rumors are false!Army: Wait what dating rumors?????????? Media: Army in turmoil cuz of BTS V dating!!! V was seen in an exhibit with ppl from the opposite gender so he must be dating😮Hybe: Dating rumors are false!Army: Wait what dating rumors?????????? https://t.co/zfZd9TXevB

V-bear⁷Bak²🐥🐻 @Vladzot7 Hybe is really faster than lightning to denied🌩️🌩️😂😂😂 his dating this 6 man, how dare you to come up with that story 😂😂😂 Hybe is really faster than lightning to denied🌩️🌩️😂😂😂 his dating this 6 man, how dare you to come up with that story 😂😂😂 https://t.co/puzLFINX8K

Eunoia♡ @jenniekim_26 Did you even heard dating rumours about v

For me i only heard that HYBE denied it Did you even heard dating rumours about v

For me i only heard that HYBE denied it

Born to be.... @sendulucu Me rn that didn't even know about V's dating rumor, but hybe is already denying it. That's when i just found out 🤣 Me rn that didn't even know about V's dating rumor, but hybe is already denying it. That's when i just found out 🤣 https://t.co/v7Egf2Qqu9

Most ARMY are of the opinion that these speculations could be harmful for the band in the long run. While the boys lead public lives, their privacy must be respected, regardless of their relationship status. Fans of BTS have time and again asked for less intrusive behavior on the part of other fans.

V @prodxkth 태형 트윗 모음 @1995_12_30_tae 뷔 연애증거라고 올라온 것들이 말도 안되는 이유1. 태형이는 이미 19년에 KIAF에 갔었음.

그래서 그 장소가 오픈된 공간이고 사람들이 많이 온다는 것을 알고 있음 (19년에 인증사진 올라왔으며 그때 구매했던 작품들 올려봄)

사람들이 이렇게 많이 모이는데 여길 여친과 갔다는게 말이 돼? 뷔 연애증거라고 올라온 것들이 말도 안되는 이유1. 태형이는 이미 19년에 KIAF에 갔었음.

그래서 그 장소가 오픈된 공간이고 사람들이 많이 온다는 것을 알고 있음 (19년에 인증사진 올라왔으며 그때 구매했던 작품들 올려봄)

사람들이 이렇게 많이 모이는데 여길 여친과 갔다는게 말이 돼? https://t.co/zSRBCq5fwb It doesn't matter even if he is dating someone, he doesn't owe anyone anything. You stan him for his songs and the person he is, his personal life has to do nothing with you :) people need to come out from their y/n world. twitter.com/1995_12_30_tae… It doesn't matter even if he is dating someone, he doesn't owe anyone anything. You stan him for his songs and the person he is, his personal life has to do nothing with you :) people need to come out from their y/n world. twitter.com/1995_12_30_tae…

💜🧕🏻ᴮᴱ 8THYEARSWITHBANGTANSONYEONDAN⁷ OT7 🧈 @ot7usbsensation Even the dating rumurs is true let them be! Dont touch my bros again i said whatever V,RM,Jin,JK,Jhope,Jimin,Suga wanna do LET THEM BE!!! Even the dating rumurs is true let them be! Dont touch my bros again i said whatever V,RM,Jin,JK,Jhope,Jimin,Suga wanna do LET THEM BE!!!

doka⁷ • prod v @taexprod he loves privacy and keeping his private life in secret, so whoever is dating with him and will marry him is the luckiest person for sure. he will protect them from the whole world and ensure their safety. taehyung is the best person someone could ever get he loves privacy and keeping his private life in secret, so whoever is dating with him and will marry him is the luckiest person for sure. he will protect them from the whole world and ensure their safety. taehyung is the best person someone could ever get

Karen T Vereen @vereen_t @Koreaboo V and other K- POP idols are: Adults why do their fans want to deny them basic human needs?Such dating, marriage and family. This is a natural progression,they are actually adult men and women! They have to pay such a high price for fame, because of immature and irrational fans. @Koreaboo V and other K- POP idols are: Adults why do their fans want to deny them basic human needs?Such dating, marriage and family. This is a natural progression,they are actually adult men and women! They have to pay such a high price for fame, because of immature and irrational fans.

Most members of BTS have had to face their fair share of dating rumors. While the validity of the rumors has been denied by the idols and their label, fans continue to speculate.

In the past, V has been linked to several potential partners, including a fan, all because he used "Hi, Nuna" on Instagram!

Edited by Prem Deshpande