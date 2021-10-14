BTS' V and Paradise Group daughter dating rumors debunked 

HYBE Labels have shut down yet another dating rumor about BTS's V.
Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has been hounded by dating rumors ever since the immensely popular band's debut. This time, though, V's representative HYBE Labels has proactively shut down rumors even before most ARMY around the world even got to know about it.
HYBE Label shuts down BTS' V's dating rumors
Rumors about V's relationship started when he was spotted attending the VVIP preview event for the opening of 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021'.
The fact that V was accompanied by the chairman of Paradise Group, Choi Yoon Joon, is what gave rise to the rumors. V was also spotted with the daughter of the chairman and Paradise Group's president.
Social media immediately went abuzz, with fans claiming that V is in a relationship with the daughter of Paradise Group’s chairman Phillip Chun and the Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon Jung.
The clue which appeared to confirm these rumors for the sleuthing fans was a small bracelet! According to these fans, the bracelet that V is often seen wearing belongs to a brand that was launched by the Paradise Group President's daughter.
Paradise Group happens to be one of the biggest conglomerates in South Korea, best known for their chain of hotels and resorts.
On October 14, HYBE Labels released a statement, shutting down these arbitrary rumors that pop up anytime any of BTS' members are seen in the vicinity of any person of the opposite sex. The statement said:
V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true."
Funnily enough, some fans have pointed out how V attended the event with his own mother, and not with his significant other.
Some ARMY members are also impressed with how quickly HYBE Labels shut down these rumors, even before most people were aware of them.
Most ARMY are of the opinion that these speculations could be harmful for the band in the long run. While the boys lead public lives, their privacy must be respected, regardless of their relationship status. Fans of BTS have time and again asked for less intrusive behavior on the part of other fans.
Also Read
Most members of BTS have had to face their fair share of dating rumors. While the validity of the rumors has been denied by the idols and their label, fans continue to speculate.
In the past, V has been linked to several potential partners, including a fan, all because he used "Hi, Nuna" on Instagram!