Who is BTS Jungkook most shipped with?

BTS Jungkook is often shipped with many idols due to K-POP fans' affinity for writing fan fiction that centers around their favorite bands. Shipping band members with other idols that the fans believe them to be compatible with is very common.

According to a fan survey, it was revealed that BTS Jungkook was shipped not with just one idol but several. The list also included his bandmates, with whom the youngest band member, or maknae, has a compelling bond.

Here's the list of stars BTS Jungkook is most shipped with

BTS Jungkook and Taehyung

BTS Jungkook is mostly shipped with his bandmate, Taehyung, aka V. They received a total of 3732610 upvotes to take first place on a list of The 100 Most Favorite KPOP Ship Couples 2020. They also have a ship name - Vkook that fans use when speaking of the chemistry between the two bandmates.

BTS Jungkook and Lisa

The second place in this fan survey was taken by BTS Jungkook and Lisa. The only reason according to fan sites is the fact that they both belong to the top bands in the country and the world at the moment and that they are both the youngest members or maknaes in their band.

However, a few fans of Lisa pointed out that the BLACKPINK member had said that she would prefer men who are older than her, if she were to date.

This couple ship received an upvote of 3644103.

Jimin and BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook gets shipped with a fellow band member once again, Jimin. One of the things that fans refer to while shipping Jimin and Jungkook is their brilliant on stage chemistry.

There are tons of fan cams online to prove why Jimin and BTS Jungkook are shipped by many fans. This ship received an upvote of 193102

THIS 🥺 JIKOOK 🥺 PHOTO 🥺 SEQUENCE 🥺 pic.twitter.com/azOaCm4T5r — juls (@jikookheart) July 24, 2021

Jin and BTS Jungkook

Jin and Junkook received an upvote of 155007 and their ship name is Jinkook. There are many things that the fans love about the relationship between Jin and BTS Jungkook.

The two of them bicker like siblings, tease each other and make fun of each other, but the best visual is when the two of them are seen eating together.

Fans have also compiled many videos of "Jinkook" moments which they claim lighten up their mood. Jin is five years older than Jungkook and he is more often than not seen taking care of the youngest member of the BTS family.

BTS Jungkook and IU

Jungkook and IU's fans began to ship the two of them together after Jungkook claimed in several interviews that he has a major crush on the actor and singer.

In one of the interviews when BTS members were asked which was the first album that they had bought with their money, Jungkook had confessed shyly that it was that of IU's.

The other members of BTS that Jungkook is shipped with include Suga, and J-Hope as well. A few fans also shipped him with another BLACKPINK member, Rose.

