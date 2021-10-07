Is Zoe Laverne married? Internet reacts as wedding pictures surface days after 'baby photo' controversy

Following Zoe Laverne’s controversial Instagram uploads regarding her newborn, she recently announced her marriage to Dawson Day. The Instagram post included her mentioning that she was legally married to the 20-year-old on October 5, but the two plan to host “a big wedding in June or July.”

Zoe Laverne recently received backlash online for introducing a paywall so that fans could view pictures of her newborn baby girl Emersyn. Followers were asked to pay $15 to view the “first photos” of the mother and daughter together.

Since then, the new mother has deleted the Instagram post and uploaded a series of pictures of the newborn. She also apologized for her actions and claimed to have done so in fear of her child’s safety. She also mentioned that the money made from the paywall would be going towards her daughter’s medical bills.

More about Zoe Laverne’s husband Dawson Day

The 20-year-old mother took to Instagram today, releasing a series of pictures of her wedding party. The Instagram post included the couple accompanied by their family.

Her new husband, Dawson Day, is a Danville, Indiana native. He has amassed a large fan following on Instagram and TikTok as well, similar to Laverne. He currently holds over a million followers on the video sharing platform.

His Instagram profile includes several pictures of the couple together and the recent addition to the family, Emersyn Raylee.

The couple met in 2018 through a mutual friend. They reportedly lived only half an hour away from each other but split up for a brief amount of time following her move to Los Angeles.

As Zoe Laverne continued to face backlash for the unfortunate “baby photos” controversy, her husband Day seemingly remained out of the internet’s eye, not being blamed for the introduced paywall.

Dawson Day asked Laverne to marry her in May 2021 at the gender reveal party of their first child. Followers did not expect a wedding any time soon since Laverne was pregnant with Emersyn.

Following the couple's latest wedding announcement, the internet did not react well. Some comments included:

Internet reacts to Zoe Laverne and Dawson Day's wedding 1/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Zoe Laverne and Dawson Day's wedding 2/2 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

In Zoe Laverne's latest Instagram post, the young mother also mentioned that her newborn was not present at the wedding celebrations but will join them for their “big wedding.”

