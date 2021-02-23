Zoe Laverne's boyfriend Dawson Day says he "couldn't be happier" after internet criticizes her pregnancy

Zoe Laverne and boyfriend Dawson Day have announced that they are expecting a child, and the internet is losing it.

Netizens are expressing concerns over Zoe Laverne's history as a groomer and the credibility of the duo as parents. Soon after the TikTok star announced the pregnancy, Dawson Day also released a statement stating that "he couldn't be happier" despite the criticism the couple has faced.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Zoe Laverne announces she’s pregnant. Zoe clarified the father is her current boyfriend and not the 13-year-old boy she allegedly had a relationship with in 2020. pic.twitter.com/x2K0veiIQB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

How old is Zoe Laverne's boyfriend Dawson Day, and how long have they been together?

19-year-old Zoe Laverne has been dating fellow TikTok star Dawson Day, 20, since November 2020.

She courted controversy and got accused of grooming and pedophilia after confirming a relationship with a 13-year-old.

Initial reactions from netizens pegged her to have had the child with the 13-year-old, but the internet personality quickly set the record straight that it was with boyfriend Dawson Day.

she really just seems like she puts together scenarios just to include the 13 yo. like- why even mention him with a photo of you and your baby daddy. just state the baby daddy. why do you have such a fixation on mentioning the 13 yo — coyote (@coyeeti) February 23, 2021

especially since that baby mom a predator idk about you but i don’t think predators should be allowed to be parents sorry not 🤷🏼‍♀️ — 𝓁𝑒𝓋✨ (@sadiearobens) February 23, 2021

He better get a dna test- — Bella♡ (@nightxxoo) February 23, 2021

In a move to show support for his significant other, Dawson Day released a lengthy statement about how thrilled he is about the pregnancy while also taking down the haters.

"Well... we're expecting! we couldn't be happier. & for the idiots talking s**t. I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn't do anything to have a baby. That's impossible. And if you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all. That's disgusting and a real low blow to talk sh*t about an unborn child. It's sickening."

While the couple is in solidarity about their decision to bring a child into the world, the internet does not approve. Many have raised concerns for the child and the controversial couple.

SHE'S STILL A P*DOPHILE...SOMEONE COME GET HER! — Caughtyalacking (@Lemonad80973875) February 23, 2021

they started dating in November according to google?!? I have pasta in my cupboard older than that.... — jelly skelly (@drugstorevore) February 23, 2021

He looks about 14 max 🤔 — ajpowh (@ajpowh) February 23, 2021

This is such a fucked situation. — Smokey Glow✨ (@glow_smokey) February 23, 2021

How in the actual hell is she not arrested for being a groomer? — ayamparker (@ayamfemme) February 23, 2021

Well now we know for sure she’ll do anything for “fame” 🙄 They really said “Do it for the clout” — Elis Kverková (@ElisKverkova) February 23, 2021

