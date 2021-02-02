"I kissed a minor": Zoe Laverne claims to have taken accountability for her actions

Controversial TikTok star Zoe Laverne recently claimed that she'd taken accountability for her questionable actions pertaining to 13-year old Connor Joyce.

In a recent TikTok video, the 19-year-old TikToker urged the online community to stop judging her previous actions.

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Zoe Laverne goes off on people calling her out for kissing 13-year-old fan. In video, she admits to kissing fan, then says if she were threat to children she’d be in jail. She adds what she did was awful but she got help and took accountability for it. pic.twitter.com/SubAqM6e5P — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 2, 2021

She attempted to denounce the criminal nature of her actions involving Connor Joyce before justifying why she didn't belong in a jail cell. She highlighted how several people on TikTok are using her name for clout.

"None of you know what actually happened. Police got involved in my situation and I'm pretty sure if I was a threat to children or if I groomed him , I would be in jail. I kissed a minor. Yeah, that's awful and should have not happened but I got help and took accountability for it"

From cries of pedophilia doing the rounds to allegations of grooming being leveled against her, Zoe Laverne has been subjected to a perennial wave of backlash recently.

Having had a look at the reactions to her recent video, it seems like dissent is continuing to brew online.

Zoe Laverne's attempt to defend herself over grooming allegations backfires

"The amount of negativity on this app is ridiculous. You make people out to be monsters and we're not. Stop putting people down for their past. Educate them and make them be better. My past is my past for a reason. It's time to work on my future and better myself. You can stay with me on my journey or you can leave."

Zoe Laverne also released another video, where she slammed TikTok for being a breeding ground of negativity.

Zoe Laverne also spoke about people hating on the internet and said TikTok is incredibly toxic right now. pic.twitter.com/PgXMyIdDQh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 2, 2021

Post her TikTok rant. Several viewers proceeded to call her out and remind her why they are not willing to let her actions slide anytime soon.

Here are some of the responses concerning the same on Twitter:

"what are you going to beat my ass for?" Idk maybe the fact that you preyed on a THIRTEEN YEAR OLD FAN AT NINETEEN — Autumn (@GWLHorror) February 2, 2021

She didn’t take accountability, she made excuses.

And the reason she isn’t in jail, is because female predators are not prosecuted like men are.

Plus has she ever heard of survivors don’t always come forward? — Rainy Day Reviews & Commentary ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@rainydayreviewz) February 2, 2021

TikTok is toxic because of her, the pedo brothers and #INFLUENCER19 — Tracy Sellars (@ratgirl71) February 2, 2021

The whole internet is toxic



Also just clarify I think that Zoe person is a horrible person I just think the internet is horrible — sarah (@iloveHQ123) February 2, 2021

Zoe Laverne needs to start taking accountability for her actions. I'm so tired of it. pic.twitter.com/DTuTCDi0Hx — 🤍 (@hoeforchu_u) February 2, 2021

There's literally no reason for someone to support zoelaverne. "I support zoe but not her actions" that's like saying I like to swim but I don't like the water 😐 — Lqrris.girlie (@Larrayeeee_stan) February 1, 2021

Ppl like Zoe Laverne are gross and disgusting. Nothing will change my opinion her behavior is beyond inappropriate. — Kitten Goes NYAN (@SMagikarp93) February 1, 2021

Can we deadass start throwing these people in jail?? Why are all these pedos waking free??? — John (@JohnBsmokin) February 2, 2021

Zoe Laverne has been courting a lot of controversy recently. Her attacks on Charli D'Amelio and her attempts to interact with Connor Joyce are a few examples of the same.

Despite being a notable name in the TikTok industry, her career seems to be teetering on the edge.