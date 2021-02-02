"I kissed a minor": Zoe Laverne claims to have taken accountability for her actions

Controversial TikTok star Zoe Laverne recently claimed that she'd taken accountability for her questionable actions pertaining to 13-year old Connor Joyce.
In a recent TikTok video, the 19-year-old TikToker urged the online community to stop judging her previous actions.
She attempted to denounce the criminal nature of her actions involving Connor Joyce before justifying why she didn't belong in a jail cell. She highlighted how several people on TikTok are using her name for clout.
"None of you know what actually happened. Police got involved in my situation and I'm pretty sure if I was a threat to children or if I groomed him , I would be in jail. I kissed a minor. Yeah, that's awful and should have not happened but I got help and took accountability for it"
From cries of pedophilia doing the rounds to allegations of grooming being leveled against her, Zoe Laverne has been subjected to a perennial wave of backlash recently.
Having had a look at the reactions to her recent video, it seems like dissent is continuing to brew online.
Zoe Laverne's attempt to defend herself over grooming allegations backfires
"The amount of negativity on this app is ridiculous. You make people out to be monsters and we're not. Stop putting people down for their past. Educate them and make them be better. My past is my past for a reason. It's time to work on my future and better myself. You can stay with me on my journey or you can leave."
Zoe Laverne also released another video, where she slammed TikTok for being a breeding ground of negativity.
Post her TikTok rant. Several viewers proceeded to call her out and remind her why they are not willing to let her actions slide anytime soon.
Here are some of the responses concerning the same on Twitter:
Zoe Laverne has been courting a lot of controversy recently. Her attacks on Charli D'Amelio and her attempts to interact with Connor Joyce are a few examples of the same.
Despite being a notable name in the TikTok industry, her career seems to be teetering on the edge.
Published 02 Feb 2021, 21:20 IST