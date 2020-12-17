"Charli D'Amelio made me cry": Zoe Laverne slammed by fans over recent audio clip

TikTok star Zoe Laverne continues to receive flak online, most recently over her unsavoury comments directed at TikTok's biggest star Charli D'Amelio.

The 19-year old star has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, having been caught in a major social media storm recently, after a video of her kissing 13-year old Connor Joyce went viral online.

Since then, she has been subjected to a wave of criticism online, with several members of the community labelling her a "groomer" and a "pedophile" and subsequently calling for her immediate cancellation.

If the entire situation with Connor wasn't enough, she recently decided to take shots at Charli D'Amelio once again, by claiming that she allegedly made her cry and called her an "insecure bit*h":

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Zoe Laverne claims in leaked audio that Charli D’Amelio made her cry after Charli messaged Zoe and said that Zoe was an “insecure b*tch.” pic.twitter.com/pLSExvn5nQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 16, 2020

In the short audio clip, Zoe Laverne can be heard saying:

"Charli D'Amelio made me cry, she DM'ed me a whole long ass paragraph basically saying that I'm jealous of her and that I should be, because I'm an insecure bit*h

In light of her recent comments on Charli D'Amelio, several from the online community took to Twitter to call her out for her unwarranted remarks.

Zoe Laverne invites criticism over recent Charl D'Amelio comments

Advertisement

Just a month ago, Zoe Laverne was under fire from the Cancel Culture mob, after she attempted to justify her relationship with 13-year old Connor Joyce, which only ended up backfiring upon her.

When it comes to her feud with Charli D'Amelio, this is not the first time that the duo have clashed, with Zoe Laverne having been infamously captured on camera in the past, where she cried about the 16-year old passing her in terms of overall TikTok followers.

In the video above, she can be heard controversially saying:

"I just want to prove to this bit*h that I am better than her because I am Zoe Laverne and I am the f*****g star of TikTok!"

Though she did apologize for her tearful rant, the beef between the two TikTok stars escalated further in November, when an audio of Zoe Laverne making distasteful comments about Charli D'Amelio was leaked online.

This time Charli retaliated by simply tagging her in the comments and saying "this you?".

Now, a month and a half later, Zoe Laverne has courted controversy yet again, by stating that Charli D'Amelio sent her a paragraph where she called her jealous and insecure.

Soon after her recent audio clip went viral, several from the online community called her out for trying to deflect the limelight from her own misdeeds:

Advertisement

she is insecure 😭 — sydney! (@demonicdykes) December 16, 2020

She was literally crying bc Charli passed her in followers and saying that it’s unfair bc Zoe is “the star of tiktok” — 🕸Kitty Poe🕸 (@Kittydepp_) December 16, 2020

Don’t care about pedophiles feelings ❤️ — Zay//stream Positions 🤍 (@ZaynabGuezzar) December 16, 2020

Lol yea go cry pedo. Did she think we were gonna shed a tear? — Thicc Rat (@Thicc_Ratt) December 16, 2020

Where’s the lie lol we all saw that video of ZoeLaGroomer™ crying on the floor about Charli coming up on TikTok about to pass her in followers 😂😂😂 — Carolyn 🪐 (@missmaybe2) December 16, 2020

If that is tru then Charli aint wrong. She was crying because Charli passed her in followers. Ms."Date" a 13 yr old gets no sympathy from me — I am having a T I M E (@Angryginger13) December 16, 2020

Why isn’t she in jail yet? And if charli really said that then she’s right🤷🏻‍♀️😘 — Ashley🌻/BLM (@AshleyC92793402) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

I don't believe this. This was set up to be people feel sorry for Zoe because she's a predator who's losing it — E Mango *we f*ckin voted him out * (@MangoEri) December 16, 2020

If Charli did say that then good on her because nobody cares about a p£do feelings — Naafi Malik (@malik_naafi) December 16, 2020

I don’t believe this is leaked by accident, like it’s pretty obvious that she’s leaking them so people talk about her. And it’s working — juju (@prometheus00100) December 16, 2020

I think her followers are 11 year old and they do not understand the concept of groomers so they are oblivious to what is happening...I think but I could be wrong. — Lilly68🔥🇬🇭🔥 (@Lilly6812) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

Finally, I stan a D’Amelio. — April 💕 (@Sleepiiprincess) December 16, 2020

Boo hoo I'm seeking sympathy because everyone now thinks I'm a pedo for falling in love with a minor — Rookie (@Rookiecub) December 17, 2020

I dislike her so much, and you know I'm pretty sure she wasn't insecure when she was talking to a child. She's just doing this for attention. — Patil❄️Jawharji (@PJawharji) December 17, 2020

This is obviously for attention and sympathy. She just wants us to stop talking about the fact that she is a groomer and a pedophile. — b🍃🗡 (@princ3ofthemoon) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

it’s embarrassing at this point — jasmine (@jasminesuglyasf) December 17, 2020

With her recent leaked audio being labelled "attention-seeking", the online community seems to have no intention of buying into her perceived sob story, as Zoe Laverne continues to touch upon a raw nerve with the online community.