'We did catch feelings for each other': Zoe Laverne addresses viral videos where she kisses a 13-year old fan 

19-year old TikTok star Zoe Laverne has recently come under fire for allegedly grooming a 13-year old fan called Connor Joyce, after videos of her kissing him went viral online.

Zoe Laverne is a popular social media influencer, vlogger and TikToker who previously dated fellow TikTok star Cody Orlove.

Recently, her Instagram account was deactivated, following the intense backlash which she received after a video of her kissing 13-year old Connor Joyce went viral.

*SERIOUS* Several videos of Zoe Laverne (19) kissing 13-year-old fan surfacing. Zoe had denied allegations she had a relationship with an underage fan after a hacker exposed Zoe’s ex-boyfriend’s DMs discussing the situation. pic.twitter.com/4kNcqcmcCa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 27, 2020

In the aftermath of these videos being circulated, cries of 'pedophilia' and 'grooming minors' began to do the rounds, as an incensed online community criticised the TikTok star for allegedly grooming an underage fan.

Zoe Laverne's mother was one of the first to respond to the situation, where she stated it was a matter of choice and that they were 'best friends':

Zoe Laverne’s mother has responded to situation https://t.co/9ea7jlwePY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 28, 2020

Now, Zoe Laverne herself, has issued a statement, where she addressed the entire furor and spoke about how her relationship with Connor was not a case of grooming, rather it was due to the fact that both of them had developed feelings for each other:

TODAY IN “THIS SHOULD HAVE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS”: Zoe Laverne (19) addresses the videos where she is seen kissing a 13-year-old fan. Zoe claims “we did catch feelings for each other after being so close.” pic.twitter.com/82pMyaeHrB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 29, 2020

Stating that they would be spending time away from each other, Zoe Laverne pleaded with her audience to try and understand the entire situation, before jumping to conclusions.

Advertisement

However, that is easier said than done, as the online community took to Twitter to voice their opinions, which reveal that they remain skeptical and rather unconvinced.

Zoe Laverne Vs Twitter

Zoe Laverne has in the past, denied having associations with underage fans/ influencers and was most recently embroiled in a storm, when leaked Instagram DM's between her Ex, Cody Orlove and fellow TikTok star Amber VanPelt revealed worrisome tendencies.

TW: GROOMING & PEDOPHILIA

leaked dms from #codyorlove’s hacker on instagram. check comments pic.twitter.com/m3d8p3N91q — clown (@theclownspage) October 26, 2020

Her recent controversy has been highlighted further in the video below:

Advertisement

The entire situations has now been exacerbated by the recent allegations of grooming, which have surfaced in the aftermath of the viral videos with Connor Joyce.

In her official statement, she apologised for her actions, where she stated:

"I am aware that I am an adult and I am aware that I have done something wrong and I am very sorry for what I have done. Connor and I will go live together as soon as this calms down and explain ourselves. "

Despite taking accountability for her actions, the internet did not seem to buy into it, as they reacted to her statement online:

They only stopped talking 3 days ago? Seems like she just got caught with an underage minor and is trying to do some clean up. gross. — Red Fox 🦊🧢 (@Seduca3000) October 29, 2020

Wtf is this a gen z thing or something what’s with all these “influencers” and the obsession with underage children on social media ??? — Christina_Ann (@chrissyfbaby23) October 29, 2020

She should not be allowed to go anywhere near that child nor should she be allowed to have contact with him anymore. TF are those parents doing... 🤢 — Saihan (@Kindr3d_Villain) October 29, 2020

So she's admitting to pedophilia... So gross so so gross — Ａｓｈ♒ ☀️ (@pinball_ketchum) October 29, 2020

The apology says all in needs to, "this wasn't meant to be on social media". Because you knew it was wrong. Because you knew he was 13. Girl, no. Just no. She may be 19, but that's old enough to know better and she herself said she did know better. — KittyMachineGunYT (@KittyMachineGu1) October 29, 2020

Advertisement

Far too much "we" in this statement. No, Zoe, YOU entered into a relationship with a minor. YOU kissed that minor. YOU are an adult and expected to know that what you did was illegal. That CHILD is not in a position to consent or take any responsibility here. — Specc (@Specc95716411) October 29, 2020

Zero remorse. She’s only sorry she was caught. I guarantee they’re still seeing each other. It’s so disgusting, wrong and not to mention ILLEGAL. You can tell by his voice that he’s still prepubescent, how she could be attracted to a literal child is incredibly alarming and sick. — Sophia Swan (@SophiaSwan9) October 29, 2020

I better not see y’all defend zoey Laverne for kissing an MINOR and saying friends can kiss NO that is grooming he is 13 and shes is an adult. Don’t make excuses because she knew what she was doing!! — Sophia (@snanatomy_) October 28, 2020

As criticism against her continues to mount online, Zoe Laverne finds herself in the midst of a social media storm, which doesn't seem to be showing signs of dissipating any time soon.

Moreover, the entire fiasco has raised pertinent questions over toxic TikTok culture, where the entire concept of an influencer x fan relationship, seems to have gone awry.