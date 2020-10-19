Tom Felton accusations revealed to be fake as fans come out in support of Harry Potter star

There was trouble brewing in the land of witchcraft and magic, as Harry Potter star Tom Felton has been accused of allegedly grooming a minor online. However, these allegations were later debunked by a section of the online community, much to the relief of many.

The initial news of his grooming came as a shock to his loyal fan base, who immediately came out in support of the 33-year old. Tom Felton is best known for portraying the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series and went on to become a global star post the enormous success of these films.

He has millions of fans across the globe, and they have stood by him even as reports of his alleged grooming of a minor surfaced on the web. This was because someone leaked screenshots of his conversation with a 16 year old online:

so, many of u have heard about what's going on w the whole tom felton grooming a minor. im staying neutral to this whole situation because the screenshots were confirmed edited, no i dont support grooming at all but, some were saying the girls just wanted attention. we aren't sur pic.twitter.com/A6lwVAFZZF — kyn m (@kyndallm3) October 19, 2020

As soon as the series of tweets alleging his grooming went viral, a section of the community immediately jumped on the bandwagon, withdrawing support for Tom Felton:

tw / child grooming

cw / tom felton



i’m beyond disappointed and fucking mad. yes you may have a comfort character or fave actor but please fucking please try to find someone better to idolize. someone who isn’t a child groomer.



always believe the victim first. fuck tom felton. — chiara weasley ッ (@weasleycares) October 19, 2020

That's not all. A section of the online community is also attempting to 'cancel' the Englishman for liking a post by series creator JK Rowling, who has herself been involved in a storm ever since her perceived transphobic comments.

This accusation led to a major Twitter storm, and fans and members of the online community came out in large numbers and extended their support to Tom Felton, who they believed was innocent.

“tom felton is transphobic because he liked one of jk rowlings tweets” LITERALLY stfu. he unliked the tweet, could’ve been an accident and has no real significance. give me hard evidence. idk much about him, but stop with the cancel culture y’all look stupid — syd -50 days (@cartorcdeath) October 13, 2020

Liars who manufacture false allegations about other people are the worst. Not only does it wreck the lives of innocent people, it also silences real victims and makes people doubtful of their stories. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

The Tom Felton accusations debunked

With the internet going crazy, some netizens decided to do some digging, which led to them revealing that the allegations against Tom Felton were false. The screenshots of his conversation were 'fake,' as they were edited/ photoshopped, as per these 'online investigators.'

Numerous users have come out with evidence to support this claim:

the fact that y’all are so quick to believe an obviously edited as of tom felton’s dms is insane. he’s not a child groomer and many people have already proved that the pictures were fake. pic.twitter.com/dmbmIOGNWg — liv (@lmaoliva) October 19, 2020

please please please rt or signal boost idk im not familiar with twitter but this needs to be seen, pedophilia and child grooming accusations are no joke — liv (@lmaoliva) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

The screenshots about tom felton are fake. Look at the name at the top, the pic on the right is what its actually supposed to look like. It is centered with the < arrow whereas the screenshots have his name slightly lower from the arrow #tomfelton pic.twitter.com/McmCYBrKlc — l (@laur14310850) October 19, 2020

if you haven’t seen the update, Izzy (the one who made the original thread ab Tom) was lied to by a disgusting, evil person. I’m reposting in case anyone else hasn’t seen. The ss of Tom “grooming” are fake and Tom Felton is innocent. You need to stop harassing izzy, it’s not her- pic.twitter.com/sLyeI0upoT — valencia (@vitalvalentino) October 19, 2020

here is all the evidence that the Tom Felton DMS were FAKE and the child grooming rumor is false — liv (@lmaoliva) October 19, 2020

The fact that this resulted from an unverified accusation makes the matter all the more problematic, as these kinds of allegations can often end up doing irreparable harm to the person, celebrity or not.

Advertisement

Which is why his supporters took to Twitter to call out those trying to tarnish his image and extend their support towards him:

We knew it. We love tom Felton. Many people should feel ashamed of themselves. Nobody deserved the damage this man suffered mentally tonight. pic.twitter.com/NztuTwr5Yv — Sofie🌹 (@yagurlsof) October 19, 2020

this is the girls apology, saying that it was all fake and she made it up. this makes me sick knowing the people actually do these things to bring others down. please show tom all the love and support today, he's going to need it. #tomfelton #tomfeltonisinnocent pic.twitter.com/ECwZp2yTsP — kamryn (she/her) (@kamryndigg0ry) October 19, 2020

TW

All of you absolutely disgust me, I can’t believe you would accuse someone so pure and sweet as Tom Most of you already know about Tom Felton’s mental health problem and how he tried to hurt himself before. And now for you to send him death threats saying “go kill your self”😒 pic.twitter.com/lq0KJ1pVcY — N I C O L E 🌻 (@NICOLE40435162) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

IT WAS ALL A LIE!!!! Tom Felton is the most kind-hearted person out there. Please leave him alone pic.twitter.com/k3vvAmKoSF — WE LOVE YOU TOM❤️ (@simp_styles) October 19, 2020

Tom just stopped his cameos..I fucking hate you people who bully for fun and for no reason, please reevaluate yourself, and think about how you made other people feel for likes and clout, get a fucking life go kick rocks or sum #tomfelton pic.twitter.com/a60u7J6wjg — morgan (@MORGANNNN_j) October 19, 2020

The fact that sweet Tom Felton was framed for being a child groomer is sickening, especially with his suicidal past. Yes always believe the victim, but not blindly. — annie elliott (@anniee_elliott) October 19, 2020

Im going to be honest when this first came out i didn’t believe it and i knew Tom was innocent. THIS IS THE EXACT REASON WHY Tom deserves literally everything.



im so sorry this happened to you Tom Felton pic.twitter.com/puP6Bu8wWf — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@gemma06085782) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

not someone faking tom felton GROOMING HER. i’m repulsed, i’ve been groomed myself and it’s such a terrifying experience and something you can’t just move on from. i’m so sorry to tom, nobody deserves to be falsely accused of something like this. we love you tom. pic.twitter.com/nYIAeYJuQV — trix🧷 (@trix1edreamgrl) October 19, 2020

Hello Tom Felton I hope you’re doing okay there. I’m sorry someone so vile would accuse you of something so serious. You are very much loved, You are so strong for all the challenges you’ve been through just hang on a bit there we love you so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/NThfoEXL3O — Lyza (@LyzaAbanilla) October 19, 2020

TOM FELTON WE LOVE YOU❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HJ8i6l4K5t — Lara Tacconi (@lara_tacconi) October 19, 2020

tom felton pretty

tom felton precious

tom felton perfect

tom felton priceless

tom felton pure

tom felton supremacy pic.twitter.com/MBdborE0m9 — sofía loves scorpius (@onlyscorps) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

As fans continue to come out in support of Tom Felton, it is indeed worrying to see such a large part of the community fall victim to the vicious lure of rumor-mongering. That, too, in today's age, where mental health issues are of prime importance.

The phenomena of Cancel Culture often tends to function as a double-edged sword, which needs to be wielded with the utmost precaution by the online community.

While times certainly seem to be tough for Tom Felton, he can take solace in the fact that he has a whole army of devoted fans fighting to clear his name.