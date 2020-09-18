Hogwarts Legacy: Warner Brothers reassures fans that JK Rowling is not 'directly involved' with the game

One of the most exciting games to be revealed at the PS5 Showcase event, the upcoming Harry Potter open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy, now finds itself in a tight spot even before its release.
This is due to the significant backlash coming the game's way, over the possible involvement of series author JK Rowling, who has been under the scanner ever since she allegedly made transphobic comments.
This has led to severe backlash online, with several withdrawing support from the Wizarding World over the past few months.
In an attempt to reassure incensed fans, Warner Brothers, the studio behind the game, have posted an official FAQ, which denies JK Rowling's direct involvement in the game:
From making controversial statements to her problematic 'Robert Galbraith' novels, JK Rowling has been the recipient of persistent vilification for the past few months.
Hogwarts Legacy faces backlash as Twitter threatens to 'cancel' the game
JK Rowling has been under fire for her beliefs and statements which are perceived to be transphobic.
Actors from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Universe such as Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Academy Award Winner Eddie Redmayne have all come out in support of trans rights and have publicly disagreed with Rowling's comments.
Keeping this in mind, an official FAQ related to JK Rowling on the Warner Brothers Support page reads:
"J.K. Rowling was not involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling"
In a video released by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he speaks about the issue at length and also shares his own opinions on the matter:
I have a few trans friends , Sophia Narwitz is one of them...I don't think Sophia would ever demand that I don't buy or play a video game . That's not what a friend would do. Absurd. I know for a fact I have a lot of trans viewers who are not delicate little snowflakes who lose their mind .
He also speaks about those threatening to boycott Hogwarts Legacy:
Being a fan of something is cool..but don't make it your identity, make it a part of your identity. Don't make it who you are, some corporate garbage. Be more complex than that.
Hogwarts Legacy will not tie-into any of the existing Harry Potter novels helmed by JK Rowling or cinematic universe, as it is an all-new storyline encompassing new characters at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
However, she will still presumably earn royalties from the game's sale as it is a part of the Wizarding World.
Ever since Hogwarts Legacy was announced, people took to Twitter to lament the 'horrible timing' of the announcement:
On the other hand, a section threatened to boycott the game and refused to extend support to anything associated with JK Rowling:
While on the other hand, a section of the online community requested people not to tarnish the game and to appreciate the effort of all those involved in the making of Hogwarts Legacy:
Irrespective of the social media storm it currently finds itself engulfed in, expect the hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy to continue to remain sky-high until its release.
Published 18 Sep 2020, 15:57 IST