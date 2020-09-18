Hogwarts Legacy: Warner Brothers reassures fans that JK Rowling is not 'directly involved' with the game

One of the most exciting games to be revealed at the PS5 Showcase event, the upcoming Harry Potter open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy, now finds itself in a tight spot even before its release.

This is due to the significant backlash coming the game's way, over the possible involvement of series author JK Rowling, who has been under the scanner ever since she allegedly made transphobic comments.

This has led to severe backlash online, with several withdrawing support from the Wizarding World over the past few months.

In an attempt to reassure incensed fans, Warner Brothers, the studio behind the game, have posted an official FAQ, which denies JK Rowling's direct involvement in the game:

FAQ's for Hogwarts Legacy! JK Rowling confirmed to have no involvement with the game pic.twitter.com/VoUiuizT0f — Harry Potter RPG (@Hogwarts_Legacy) September 17, 2020

From making controversial statements to her problematic 'Robert Galbraith' novels, JK Rowling has been the recipient of persistent vilification for the past few months.

Hogwarts Legacy faces backlash as Twitter threatens to 'cancel' the game

JK Rowling has been under fire for her beliefs and statements which are perceived to be transphobic.

Actors from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Universe such as Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Academy Award Winner Eddie Redmayne have all come out in support of trans rights and have publicly disagreed with Rowling's comments.

I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Keeping this in mind, an official FAQ related to JK Rowling on the Warner Brothers Support page reads:

"J.K. Rowling was not involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling"

In a video released by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he speaks about the issue at length and also shares his own opinions on the matter:

I have a few trans friends , Sophia Narwitz is one of them...I don't think Sophia would ever demand that I don't buy or play a video game . That's not what a friend would do. Absurd. I know for a fact I have a lot of trans viewers who are not delicate little snowflakes who lose their mind .

He also speaks about those threatening to boycott Hogwarts Legacy:

Being a fan of something is cool..but don't make it your identity, make it a part of your identity. Don't make it who you are, some corporate garbage. Be more complex than that.

Hogwarts Legacy will not tie-into any of the existing Harry Potter novels helmed by JK Rowling or cinematic universe, as it is an all-new storyline encompassing new characters at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

However, she will still presumably earn royalties from the game's sale as it is a part of the Wizarding World.

Ever since Hogwarts Legacy was announced, people took to Twitter to lament the 'horrible timing' of the announcement:

I can't think of a game releasing with worse timing than this Harry Potter game. — вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) September 16, 2020

I am not and will not support any of #JKRowling's IP's on any media or physical purchase until a SUFFFIENT (not decent) apology on the matter is done for the community and a promise to not pervert her Pottermore with personal political agendas and obnoxious sexualization (2/2) — John (@RoninOctopus) September 17, 2020

Don't give me that "death of the author" thing or "separating the artist from the art" BS.



She's very much still 100% owning and attached to Harry Potter. Any product bought with that name on it either directly or indirectly supports her. — BY2K 🇨🇦 (@TheBY2K) September 17, 2020

Worst timing for a Harry Potter game — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 16, 2020

JKR has ruined everything Harry Potter related for me. I look at my books bought from our England studio tour and cry. This game is absolutely...devastating considering the timing. To those of you that feel the same: know I’m with you. — ThatNerdViolet (@thatnerdviolet) September 16, 2020

Playing the new Harry Potter game is tantamount to genocide. pic.twitter.com/N44ioIo8Gh — Sophia (Insert joke here) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) September 18, 2020

On the other hand, a section threatened to boycott the game and refused to extend support to anything associated with JK Rowling:

Promoting Harry Potter is promoting jk Rowling, end of!!! It doesn’t matter if you don’t agree with her. She benefits from the fandom regardless of our views. — Kelsey Ellison #BLM (@KelseyEllison) September 15, 2020

The comments on this show how broken and regressive the gaming community is. No one should support this game. JK Rowling should not get more of our money. — Xander Jarowey (@XJarowey) September 16, 2020

If you buy #HogwartsLegacy - you do not support the LGBT community and you are not an ally 😚 ✌️ — ♡ l u k e ♡ (@lukeisenglish) September 16, 2020

Has anyone who worked on the @HogwartsLegacy game spoken out about JK being a despicable terf? Would love to know how the staff feel about her views and how much involvement she had/profit she’s making from this. Game looks beautiful, but I can’t support such a hateful monster. — Nova (@itsnovabish) September 16, 2020

While on the other hand, a section of the online community requested people not to tarnish the game and to appreciate the effort of all those involved in the making of Hogwarts Legacy:

It’s even likely that this game was in the works before Rowling started spewing her transphobic bullshit. These are game creators with a passion for the story of the wizarding world and punishing them on behalf oh Rowling is just straight up wrong. — Sean (@TheLastSean_) September 17, 2020

Just going to point out again that supporting or wanting to play the Hogwarts Legacy game does not in any way mean you support JKR or her views. Do you literally think the game took one person to make? There are hundreds if not thousands of people involved in that process and — Jodie ⚡️🎟👕 (@JMa1foy) September 17, 2020

I have wanted something like this since I was a kid, and I’m not letting her take that experience away from me. #SecondLife was the only way I got to experience something similar with the RP Mischief Managed, and this is an AAA experience of that. I’m in! — Ava Thompson-Powell (@avesthom_) September 18, 2020

From their childhood or just generally, people fell in love with these worlds and these characters.



Naturally a HUGE amount of people will be pumped for this to finally get to experience and live in the Wizarding World.



Don’t put them down because JK is a cunt. — James (@LazerzZHD) September 17, 2020

I really don't like JK Rowling.



But I bet many of the devs of #HogwartsLegacy don't like her either anymore.



All i know is that if i had spent 4-5 years pouring all my heart into a game i would want it to do well. Regardless of the shit the creator of the license said. — Daniel Ortiz (@ort9404) September 16, 2020

Irrespective of the social media storm it currently finds itself engulfed in, expect the hype surrounding Hogwarts Legacy to continue to remain sky-high until its release.