TikTok: New dangerous trend has people throwing their babies off camera for likes

TikTok is at it again.

Barely have people recovered from the scars of the ominous Benadryl Challenge that another dangerous challenge has emerged to take its place on this application.

This time around, people are recklessly throwing their babies off camera and then ridiculously twerking. In this alarming new trend which has gone viral, viewers witness parents and older siblings toss their babies aside as they go on to dance to 'Baby' by Blueface, which is presumably a song about abortion.

This trend has now gone viral and poses a significant risk, as the 'perpetrators' don't even bother checking whether their baby has landed safely or not.

This has now led to outrage online as several from the community have called out TikTok for propagating such toxic challenges and going to any lengths just for the sake of social media clout and likes.

Also read: 'Social media shouldn't be like this, sadly it is': Singer-songwriter Taio Cruz bullied off of TikTok

TikTok and challenges: A match made in hell

Advertisement

The trend seems to have stemmed from American rapper Blueface's song 'Baby', where the following lyrics can be heard being played on loop:

"No baby, we can't have the baby."

"If you don't take this plan B, b***h, it's plan C."

What's even more surprising is the fact that the artist, Blueface himself, has been promoting the challenge on Instagram with captions such as 'Grab da nearest baby' and 'Plan C':

In a recent video released by Jeremy Habley, aka TheQuartering, he comments on the problematic nature of TikTok challenges:

"Clout, internet fame, these are fleeting... most people don't know how to capitalize on it or monetize it, and they just know that a bunch of people watch their videos and that makes them feel good."

"How many takes did they even have... it's disgusting. I just wish society was better."

He then goes on to speak about another viral challenge in which parents throw cold water on top of their baby:

"Why is it just called a challenge, this is just called being an awful human being. Why are you doing this? It's just pathetic. It's sad and bad parenting."

Check out some of the reactions online as people expressed outrage over this dangerous new TikTok trend:

WHO MADE THROWING BABIES A TIKTOK TREND??? TF ARE YALL ON — chlo (@tbychloe) September 23, 2020

2020 is a combination of Idiocracy, 1984 and They Live.https://t.co/b10Jwm4eoG — Erik Schimek (@ErikSchimek) September 24, 2020

This tiktok trend of people throwing babies is honestly disgusting — Betsy Hill (@betsy96h) September 23, 2020

there’s a tik tok trend where people are throwing their babies? I’m literally done with this world — Laney🌻 (@llaneyaaa) September 24, 2020

If you threw your BABY for a stupid tiktok trend you’re an absolute horrible human. — Dylan 👑 (@TheBankeOff) September 23, 2020

Also read: 'Trump on ya head, whole career taken hostage': The TikTok diss track drops online