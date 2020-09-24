'Social media shouldn't be like this, sadly it is': Singer-songwriter Taio Cruz bullied off of TikTok 

Popular English singer-songwriter Taio Cruz has deleted TikTok just days after joining the controversial platform to promote his upcoming music.

In today's era of streaming and social media, platforms such as TikTok are often dominated by millennials, who are commonly associated with various kinds of online challenges and trends. While the TikTok boom may have fuelled the rise of various stars and viral dances, the platform is also notorious for being a breeding ground of rampant toxicity.

It was this toxic negativity which caused a celebrity of Taio Cruz's stature to recently succumb to the perils of social media. Calling it a 'negative experience', the 35-year-old 'Dynamite' hitmaker announced that he would be leaving the platform as a means to preserve his mental health.

Popular social media star and TikTok personality Dixie D'Amelio took to Twitter to call out those who bullied Taio Cruz off the platform:

like this makes me so sad pic.twitter.com/rhphq2bjSS — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 23, 2020

The recent hatred that Taio Cruz received led to a widespread reaction online, as several from the online community criticised TikTok for being a toxic environment.

Taio Cruz leaves TikTok after facing online hate and bullying

Taio Cruz is one of the most popular British rappers and is known for his chartbusters 'Dynamite' and 'Break Your Heart', which went on to dominate the global charts.

In a heartfelt Twitter thread, Taio Cruz recently addressed his TikTok ordeal and stated that he has no intentions of going back anytime soon:

Some users posted hateful, mocking videos which spurred a feedback loop of negativity, where more and more people began to join in on the mockery and hate. — Taio Cruz (@TaioCruz) September 24, 2020

My intention was to make some fun videos and interact with my fans, but some, whom I won’t mention, were averse to that. For my own mental health, I would rather be where I’m welcomed, for now, TikTok is not that place.



Social media shouldnt be like this, sadly it is.



Taio. — Taio Cruz (@TaioCruz) September 24, 2020

He revealed how some users started hurling hateful comments at him, which soon spiralled into a chain of negativity.

Stating that his only intention was to make fun videos, the barrage of hateful comments even instilled suicidal thoughts in his mind and left him shaken. For the sake of his mental health, Taio Cruz went on to announce his departure from TikTok.

As the news of Taio Cruz's TikTok departure went viral, several took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the problematic and controversial app:

The children of tiktok bullied fucking Taio Cruz, the guy who sang Dynamiye, to the point where he deleted all his videos and posted this pic.twitter.com/QHfbAI9Wtw — uppie (@LittleUppieYT) September 22, 2020

YALL REALLY BULLIED TAIO CRUZ OFF TIKTOK ILL NEVER FORGET IT😔😔😔😔 — amina (@aminasaeed29) September 22, 2020

This girl has made several videos basically saying how @TaioCruz lied to her about deleting her comments she spammed his comments telling him to follow her And her supporters ran him off the app after a couple days. Her bio is quite ironic pic.twitter.com/UWu1qtdIDS — ┋ARI ┋ (@AiRREEON) September 23, 2020

taio cruz got bullied off of tiktok in less than a week I hate it here 😭 — ☆〜（ゝ。∂） (@uwu_meggie) September 22, 2020

@TaioCruz dude I am so sorry people were so horrible for you. You were the reason I have such fond memories of primary school. Like deadass dynamite will be one of my favorite songs forever. Don’t you ever let the haters get you down. Lots of love to you <3 please drop dynamite 2 — Mila (@Mila84233428) September 22, 2020

So Taio Cruz joined TikTok to promote "Dynamite 2" and got bullied off the platform in a matter of days.



What is 2020 💀 pic.twitter.com/Cx9yHa8LKB — Squirt Reynolds 💸 ➐ (@SquirtReynoldss) September 23, 2020

he just wanted to celebrate and live his life — ❀ jani ❀ (@anyweigh) September 23, 2020

apparently people bullied taio cruz off tiktok? tiktok is getting more and more toxic now — brianna ¹ᴰ (@ot5tpwk) September 22, 2020

This generation is the appalling lmao. Why the heck would you bully TAIO CRUZ OFF OF TIKTOK I HATE KIDS. — (ﾉ´ヮ`)ﾉ*: ･ﾟ (@__hxrini) September 23, 2020

Taio Cruz's recent ordeal is testament to the fact that TikTok is a pale shadow of what it was originally envisaged as.

This rampant toxicity which prevails is undoubtedly one of the biggest drawbacks of TikTok and continues to invoke the ire of the online community.

