'Social media shouldn't be like this, sadly it is': Singer-songwriter Taio Cruz bullied off of TikTok 

Popular English singer-songwriter Taio Cruz has deleted TikTok just days after joining the controversial platform to promote his upcoming music.
In today's era of streaming and social media, platforms such as TikTok are often dominated by millennials, who are commonly associated with various kinds of online challenges and trends. While the TikTok boom may have fuelled the rise of various stars and viral dances, the platform is also notorious for being a breeding ground of rampant toxicity.
It was this toxic negativity which caused a celebrity of Taio Cruz's stature to recently succumb to the perils of social media. Calling it a 'negative experience', the 35-year-old 'Dynamite' hitmaker announced that he would be leaving the platform as a means to preserve his mental health.
Popular social media star and TikTok personality Dixie D'Amelio took to Twitter to call out those who bullied Taio Cruz off the platform:
The recent hatred that Taio Cruz received led to a widespread reaction online, as several from the online community criticised TikTok for being a toxic environment.
Taio Cruz leaves TikTok after facing online hate and bullying
Taio Cruz is one of the most popular British rappers and is known for his chartbusters 'Dynamite' and 'Break Your Heart', which went on to dominate the global charts.
In a heartfelt Twitter thread, Taio Cruz recently addressed his TikTok ordeal and stated that he has no intentions of going back anytime soon:
He revealed how some users started hurling hateful comments at him, which soon spiralled into a chain of negativity.
Stating that his only intention was to make fun videos, the barrage of hateful comments even instilled suicidal thoughts in his mind and left him shaken. For the sake of his mental health, Taio Cruz went on to announce his departure from TikTok.
As the news of Taio Cruz's TikTok departure went viral, several took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the problematic and controversial app:
Taio Cruz's recent ordeal is testament to the fact that TikTok is a pale shadow of what it was originally envisaged as.
This rampant toxicity which prevails is undoubtedly one of the biggest drawbacks of TikTok and continues to invoke the ire of the online community.
