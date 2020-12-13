"Unacceptable and disgusting": Charli D'Amelio receives support from fans after facing backlash over "Breakout Creator" award

At the prestigious annual Streamy Awards held recently, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio was crowned the "Breakout Creator" of the year.

While a large section of the online community extended congratulatory messages towards the 16-year-old, she also ended up receiving a significant amount of backlash, particularly from fans of Minecraft sensation, Dream, who was also nominated in the same category.

Start your dance celebration because @charlidamelio is your #streamys Breakout Creator winner! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/xfzUalfERV — Streamy Awards (@streamys) December 13, 2020

Charli D'Amelio topped off an extremely successful year, which saw her reach the landmark figure of 1 one million followers on TikTok, by taking home the Breakout Creator of the year award.

Dream, on the other hand, also happened to be in close contention, but seemed more likely to take home the award for Gaming, which he eventually did, amid much fanfare.

However, his loss in the Breakout Creator category seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with some of his fans, as they proceeded to spam the Streamy Awards chat with disrespectful and unwarranted criticism of Charli D'Amelio.

Ok but like..... this is completely unacceptable and disgusting. I do not care if you wanted Dream to win, this is not how you react, if you guys did this you make me sick. Congrats to Charli <3 pic.twitter.com/1vZMktxgMn — Val / Tia ✿ 🖍✦ 💤 👖 (@connor6catgirl) December 13, 2020

On account of this, several fans extended support to the 16-year-old, who they believe deserved to win Breakout Creator of the year.

Twitter comes out in support of Charli D'Amelio post Breakout Creator win

Charli D'Amelio has been one of the breakout stars of the year, having made a mark for herself across the spectrum of entertainment.

Apart from her immensely popular TikTok videos, she has also tried her hand at vlogs, a podcast with her sister Dixie, make-up tutorials, baking videos as well as trying her hand at games such as Fortnite and Among Us.

While she faced a setback in November in light of the entire chef video controversy, she managed to regain her composure and climbed the way to the top of the TIkTok charts.

Dream, on the other hand, is one of the best and most popular Minecraft players in the world, who witnessed a phenomenal rise in growth since December 2019, with millions of fans joining in on the Dream craze ever since.

Speaking about the recent Breakout Creator fiasco, in light of her recent win, Dream was one of the first to congratulate Charli D'Amelio on Twitter:

Congrats @charlidamelio on winning breakout creator of the year :) keep killing it — dream (@dreamwastaken2) December 13, 2020

While Dream was more than gracious in congratulating Charli on her achievement, a large section of his fans failed to echo his sentiments as they proceeded to criticise the 16-year-old for her "unworthy" win.

This did not well with the online community, as they called out all those who were being unnecessarily toxic towards her:

if yall dream stans deadass attacking a 16 y/o bc ur favorite block man didn't win whew imagine being that immature. congrats @charlidamelio #charli — !! bones - stream christmas saves the year. (@overrcasting) December 13, 2020

okay so what we’re NOT going to do is bully a teenager because you got upset the guy you wanted to win didn’t. charli won, get over it. stop acting more like a child that an actual child, chat was so embarrassing for the entire dream community. you aren’t cool. #streamyawards — mac ;) (@macnpeachy) December 13, 2020

OK BUT IF DREAM HAD WON BREAKOUT CREATOR THEY WOULD HAVE HAD TO EXPLAIN WHY THIS WON INSTEAD OF AN ACTUAL LIVING BREATHING HUMAN BEING?? NAHHH GOOD LUCK CHARLI pic.twitter.com/wJhPdhbWau — ella :) (@ellaxolotl) December 13, 2020

ofc you can be disappointed or let down that your fav didnt win but don’t hate on her or say she doesn’t deserve it. this goes for all of the nominees. — elle¹⁴ ♣︎ smp!dream apologist (and proud) (@kwerkx) December 13, 2020

Okay, no that’s not right at all. I love @Dream and all but this didn’t have to be the reaction when someone else (This case: Charli Damelio) won. pic.twitter.com/tqHV6Fozmf — harrys yellow hat¹ᴰ BLM (@oneaddition_) December 13, 2020

guys stop being toxic. Yes, Charli won but she can’t control that! It’s embarrassing to see “stans” hate on another cc for something they can’t control! Congrats to everyone that has won and/or been nominated <3 @dreamwastaken2 @Dream @charlidamelio — Maddie (@Haha_maddie) December 13, 2020

on behalf of the dream fandom, I am absolutely so sorry all the other creators, and artists who didnt get their moment because of our fandom. my fandom needs to learn to be respectful, and im so sorry Charli, and Lewis. Im so sorry. #streamys — Kristen Lewis (@kristenlewis529) December 13, 2020

It’s embarrassing seeing people continue to say it was rigged snd that dream should have one in the live chat. Dream was nominated which is an accomplishment in itself and there is still another category he is in. Congrats charli she totally deserved it — Jordan (@JojoTonka_) December 13, 2020

i dont go on tiktok often nor do i follow charli and them but ill support them. charli does nothing wrong. she gets hate everyday and she gets hate for getting an award she won and deserved. charli is doing everything right <3 — daisy's new bf (@presidentwiIbur) December 13, 2020

uh hey we can be upset dream didn’t win but don’t harass or send hate to charli 👍 — quinn is asleep 👍 (@beesinnit) December 13, 2020

CONGRATS CHARLI!!!!!! but bruh why is chat so toxic saying “dream should’ve won” and likewise. please be respectful everyone <3 — krystal (@krystal_maybe) December 13, 2020

Even though Charli won, PLEASE DON'T SEND HATE TO HER! She is still 16! Yes I'm bummed that Dream didn't win, but bashing a 16-year-old is some next level shit. I'm actually incredibly proud of her. She has achieved so much in a year. — ronnie (@amoronnie_) December 13, 2020

Hey Dream fans! Please remember to be respectful of all creators no matter what happens with the awards! I saw a lot of people in the streamy chat hating on Charli and that's not fair! She has 100 mil followers and completely deserved a win! Be kind! — toadle (@justtoadle) December 13, 2020

if your mad that charli got the breakout award and not dream please leave. they both deserved it but in the end charli got it. its over and done with and we should all be proud of a 16 YEAR OLD getting this far in life. congrats @charlidamelio !! <3 — ave// BLM (@honkaveyr) December 13, 2020

the chat is being so toxic to charli she’s literally 16 leave her the fuck alone it’s not like she chose to win over dream — alys .. (@alysunderscore) December 13, 2020

if you’re sending hate to charli bc you wanted dream to win block me :) — kaitlin ♡'s shels (@g8ortot) December 13, 2020

GUYS PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL TO CHARLI JUST BECAUSE DREAM DIDNT WIN!! HE WOULD NOT LIKE IT AND HE IS VERY SUPPORTIVE!! I LOVE HIM BUT BE KIND💕 — rosalee (@rosalee65181298) December 13, 2020

hiya! even if nobody will see this i just wanted to say how incredible it is that @charlidamelio won a streamy this year. she is only 16 and i feel horrible that chat was being so vocal about their disappointment. congratulations charli! and congrats @Dream for being nominated :) — sidney (@sidneyyyy04) December 13, 2020

I agree 100 percent. I love dream so much but please be respectful. You guys know that he wouldn’t want anyone hating on charli https://t.co/cbGbnYx3uU — kaitlyn (@kaitlyn81628977) December 13, 2020

!! DO NOT HATE ON CHARLI FOR WINNING BREAKOUT CREATOR !!



i saw people in the chat saying 'ew' 'no' etc. just dont. thats so rude, she deserved it and she has feelings too.



We get you wanted dream to win but be respectful and instead congratulate them. — Explaining's Crumb's Tweets // deph!! (@crumb_explained) December 13, 2020

some people really have nothing better to do than hate on a fucking teenage girl — nico¹⁴ (@nicobluess) December 13, 2020

i may be a @Dream fan, but congrats @charlidamelio for winning her streamy!!! that’s something that she should be so so proud of and the dream stans and fans shouldnt shit on her for winning. so much love to a successful girl inspiring other girls to be amazing ❤️ #streamys — rachel (@r_lillies) December 13, 2020

From the comments above, what is extremely comforting to see is that Dream stans themselves have requested their fandom not to get carried away and resort to spewing hate on Charli D'Amelio for her achievements.

While there is no denying that there exists a glaring level of toxicity online today, the mature approach taken by a group of level-headed Dream recently, is certainly a step in the right direction for opposing fandoms to exist in cohesion.