"Unacceptable and disgusting": Charli D'Amelio receives support from fans after facing backlash over "Breakout Creator" award

At the prestigious annual Streamy Awards held recently, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio was crowned the "Breakout Creator" of the year.
While a large section of the online community extended congratulatory messages towards the 16-year-old, she also ended up receiving a significant amount of backlash, particularly from fans of Minecraft sensation, Dream, who was also nominated in the same category.
Charli D'Amelio topped off an extremely successful year, which saw her reach the landmark figure of 1 one million followers on TikTok, by taking home the Breakout Creator of the year award.
Dream, on the other hand, also happened to be in close contention, but seemed more likely to take home the award for Gaming, which he eventually did, amid much fanfare.
However, his loss in the Breakout Creator category seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with some of his fans, as they proceeded to spam the Streamy Awards chat with disrespectful and unwarranted criticism of Charli D'Amelio.
On account of this, several fans extended support to the 16-year-old, who they believe deserved to win Breakout Creator of the year.
Twitter comes out in support of Charli D'Amelio post Breakout Creator win
Charli D'Amelio has been one of the breakout stars of the year, having made a mark for herself across the spectrum of entertainment.
Apart from her immensely popular TikTok videos, she has also tried her hand at vlogs, a podcast with her sister Dixie, make-up tutorials, baking videos as well as trying her hand at games such as Fortnite and Among Us.
While she faced a setback in November in light of the entire chef video controversy, she managed to regain her composure and climbed the way to the top of the TIkTok charts.
Dream, on the other hand, is one of the best and most popular Minecraft players in the world, who witnessed a phenomenal rise in growth since December 2019, with millions of fans joining in on the Dream craze ever since.
Speaking about the recent Breakout Creator fiasco, in light of her recent win, Dream was one of the first to congratulate Charli D'Amelio on Twitter:
While Dream was more than gracious in congratulating Charli on her achievement, a large section of his fans failed to echo his sentiments as they proceeded to criticise the 16-year-old for her "unworthy" win.
This did not well with the online community, as they called out all those who were being unnecessarily toxic towards her:
From the comments above, what is extremely comforting to see is that Dream stans themselves have requested their fandom not to get carried away and resort to spewing hate on Charli D'Amelio for her achievements.
While there is no denying that there exists a glaring level of toxicity online today, the mature approach taken by a group of level-headed Dream recently, is certainly a step in the right direction for opposing fandoms to exist in cohesion.
