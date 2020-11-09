"I miss you": Zoe Laverne joins 13-year-old Connor Joyce's live stream, enrages fans with comments

TikTok star Zoe Laverne is under fire from the online community once again, just days after issuing an apology.

Zoe Laverne is a popular social media influencer, vlogger, and TikToker who previously dated fellow TikTok star Cody Orlove. The social media influencer has millions of followers across various social media platforms and is an eminent face in the TikTok circuit.

In light of videos that recently went viral and brought her a wave of online criticism, the 19-year-old had put out a statement of apology.

As reported last month, in these clips, she kissed a 13-year-old fan, Connor Joyce. This act led to allegations online, accusing her of grooming and indulging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

TODAY IN “MISSING THE POINT”: Zoe Laverne (19) addresses kissing 13-year-old fan. She claims she did not groom him, and adds they caught feelings for each other and that’s what friends and “that’s not a bad thing.” pic.twitter.com/Yfwgao046g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 2, 2020

As seen in the clip above, she stated that the entire situation was blown out of proportion, dismissing rumors of grooming Connor Joyce. Revealing that they both 'caught feelings' for each other, she said that it was a mutual decision, unlike what people were making it out to be.

Zoe Laverne responded to backlash she’s been getting after the live stream https://t.co/osdvqPld8D — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 2, 2020

Despite her apology, the online community was not convinced, continuing to call her out for her problematic behavior, which went unnoticed all these years. Moreover, in light of the recent backlash, it is also reported that Zoe Laverne checked herself into a hospital recently, to 'find help'.

*SERIOUS* Zoe Laverne claims she is checking herself into a hospital. This after videos of Zoe kissing a 13-year-old fan surfaced. pic.twitter.com/2Y2b3aol9E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 3, 2020

Amidst severe backlash, it would seem prudent for Zoe Laverne to lay low for a while.

However, exactly a week after her apology, the internet star is under fire again, this time for commenting on Connor Joyce's live stream.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Zoe Laverne (19) posts she’s missing 13-year-old fan she allegedly briefly dated. Zoe commented on fan’s live stream and posted on TikTok about missing fan. Videos of Zoe kissing 13-year-old fan were recently leaked, forcing them to end their relationship. pic.twitter.com/IEMUEC5CoX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 9, 2020

Twitter seethes at Zoe Laverne's recent comments on Connor Joyce's live stream

Despite taking a brief sabbatical from social media, Zoe Laverne finds herself amid controversy yet again after recently joining the teens live stream and leaving the following comment:

"Hi Connor, I miss you. I hope you're doing well. Miss you lots!"

Soon after her comments went viral, an enraged online community took to Twitter to voice its grievances against Zoe Laverne's 'problematic' and 'gross' behavior towards a minor:

I know, not that it would be any better but he's truly pubescent. There's no mistaking he's a child. She's 19 and needs to be stopped — /. (@thatprincesong) November 9, 2020

This is so gross. 🤮 — José (@Kindr3d_Villain) November 9, 2020

Wow...she is not making it any better for herself. pic.twitter.com/Fvompo7vTJ — Diane Sanchez (@DianeSanchez23) November 9, 2020

What in the hell is wrong with her. — Golda (@StayGoldenGolda) November 9, 2020

Manipulation tactics 🤢 — marthastewartgobblegobble (@raisehellgemini) November 9, 2020

That is truly sad. I know a lot of people seem to treat pretty female pedo teachers differently than males an it’s sick. Not everyone, but a lot of men do, thinking the boy is “lucky.” It’s sad an disgusting for the child. — 💜standwithsophie💜 (@EllejayHoney) November 9, 2020

But it’s an older woman after a boy. She won’t get justice served and he will be cheered as being lucky — momacakes (@DebbielubBrown) November 9, 2020

Not that it would make anything better if the boy "looked" older, but the fact that he looks like such a child definitely makes it feel worse. — 💔Leigh Amanda🕸️Brylington💔 (@LeighAmandaBry1) November 9, 2020

Literally what the fuck is wrong with this girl. — Smokey Glow✨ (@glow_smokey) November 9, 2020

So nasty. How has she not had her platform pulled for this? Yuck — A.E Boz (@Hashtrozombie) November 9, 2020

He. Is. A. CHILD. — no vampires remain in romania (@fancycatxo) November 9, 2020

This just straight up disgusting and peodphila — ✨marie karve✨ (@Marie75257481) November 9, 2020

She's obviously a predator who is manipulating that boy — Rookie (@Rookiecub) November 9, 2020

Imagine even looking at a literal child and wanting to be intimate with them & somehow still think it’s “okay” to feel that way 🤢🤮 — sadie✨ (@MsSadieARobens) November 9, 2020

Wow. She really thought it would be smart to continue talking to the CHILD she abused huh. If I was that boys parents I would be pressing charges — Staci (@staysee1813) November 9, 2020

She’s a child predator. — OctoberRen🎸🎤🕸🕷 (@October07561152) November 9, 2020

It looks like she’s babysitting her little brother not dating her new boyfriend. Wouldn’t this be considered child moles******?? How has law enforcement not been involved. — Just Me Traci (@traaykat) November 9, 2020

Zoe Laverne admitting to having relations with a 13 year old on live. Zoe, you’re only sorry because you got caught. and whoever leaked this information should be THANKED. it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been online, you’re a disgusting pedophile who doesn’t deserve a platform. pic.twitter.com/5KfGkKaVeH — mähâł¿ (@LanikAtTheDisco) November 2, 2020

zoe laverne kissed a 13yr old....zoe laverne, who is 19yrs old, admitted to being attracted to, catching feelings for, and kissing a 13yr old middle school boy...yea she gotta go.. — tre (@treclements) November 2, 2020

As dissent continues to mount online, Zoe Laverne continues to find herself on the receiving end of a raging 'cancel culture' mob, which now seems to have had just about enough of her problematic behavior.

Moreover, her recent decision to join Connor Joyce's live stream has only ended up making things worse, as she continues to face the wrath of a livid online community.