Zoe Laverne reveals she might be pregnant, and the internet can't believe it

Zoe Laverne recently shocked the world when a video, where the TikTok star claimed she might be pregnant, went viral.

The 19-year old began trending on Twitter after a short clip of hers was shared online. She revealed she "doesn't want to fight anymore," as she might be expecting:

OH MY GOODNESS: Zoe Laverne claims she may be pregnant. This only weeks after Zoe announced she was dating someone new. Prior to that announcement Zoe was facing allegations for dating a 13-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/ozd2e1J2cT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 3, 2021

This message comes just weeks after the internet personality announced she was dating someone new. Her statement seems to tie in with the entire grooming controversy, where she was rumoured to be in a relationship with 13-year old Connor Joyce.

"I shouldn't even say this, but I might be pregnant right now, so I'm not trying to fight right now."

While she hasn't hinted at who the father might be, her recent statement caused a meltdown on social media. Fans took to Twitter to express a plethora of emotions, ranging from shock to ridicule.

Twitter reacts to Zoe Laverne possibly being pregnant

Zoe Laverne is a notable TikTok star whose public persona has been spiralling downhill since getting called out for encouraging a relationship with teenager Connor Joyce.

From being labelled a "pedophile" to a "groomer," the allegations enraged the entire online community, who also began to demand her "cancellation."

If the Connor Joyce controversy wasn't enough, her feud with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio invited further ridicule as she continued to invite criticism online. Now, in light of her alleged pregnancy revelation, Twitter seemed both skeptical and shocked in equal measure, as they reacted to the situation:

TikTok “influencers” will say and do anything to be back in the spotlight 🤦‍♂️ — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) January 3, 2021

Pregnant or not she's still a p£d0 and needs to face the music — Naafi Malik (@malik_naafi) January 3, 2021

Something tells me 2020 was just an appetizer for crazy in this country — dreamweaver (@dreamwe88875305) January 3, 2021

Why did she feel the need to announce this instead of actually figuring out whether she’s pregnant or not? People will do anything to stay relevant. And if it’s the 13 year olds, it’s on sight — αnα🌻 (@littlexxpanda) January 3, 2021

Oh dear.... um, distraction from other drama or legit.. pic.twitter.com/JH0YeIeUwn — Bianca Walker (@BDM18) January 3, 2021

If this is real, IT KEEPS GETTING WORSE AND WORSE — Devsland (@Devsland1) January 3, 2021

I would bet that she’s lying and she’s just looking for attention. At least I hope so. — juju (@prometheus00100) January 3, 2021

For attention then it’s not going to go down well. Pregnancy is a life changing and sensitive topic. Ppl are going to ask questions to get the truth and I hope she will addressed the questions and answer questions in a respectful manner. Basically do a follow up. — Miss Enigma (@KatFoster10) January 3, 2021

I feel bad for the 13 y/o even if he isn't a part of this. Imagine having your emotions played w/ by an adult who is obviously engaging in adult behaviors like sex. He's just a kid & isn't able to & shouldn't have to process stuff as serious as this. — Artisticalexis (@Artisticalexis1) January 3, 2021

She should not be procreating — Rayna (@raynadidathing) January 4, 2021

just came on to the app and saw that zoe laverne is pregnant. i’m going to be checking out now bye — liz (@remswts) January 4, 2021

Zoe Laverne is pregnant? i’m scared at this point- pic.twitter.com/8SInYVOF7v — amy ❦ check 📌 for a fb (@7ringsb) January 4, 2021

zoe laverne shouldn’t even be allowed around kids nevermind having one of her own.... pic.twitter.com/WQ0n6cfKze — hannah (@lipagrndes) January 4, 2021

tw // pregnancy, child grooming, Zoe Laverne



Zoe Laverne ,,, a tiktoker who’s almost 20 who groomed a 13 year old



just announced she might be pregnant- — Carlie ☂︎⩈⚔︎ (@ghostintua) January 3, 2021

With her recent statements being labelled "attention-seeking" and an attempted grasp at relevancy, it seems like Zoe Laverne continues to be defined by the ghosts of her grooming allegations.

Most reactions continue to revolve around the mention of Connor Joyce. The online community seems to have no intention of buying into her perceived pregnancy story as Zoe Laverne continues to touch upon a raw nerve with fans online.