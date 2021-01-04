Zoe Laverne reveals she might be pregnant, and the internet can't believe it

Zoe Laverne recently shocked the world when a video, where the TikTok star claimed she might be pregnant, went viral.
The 19-year old began trending on Twitter after a short clip of hers was shared online. She revealed she "doesn't want to fight anymore," as she might be expecting:
This message comes just weeks after the internet personality announced she was dating someone new. Her statement seems to tie in with the entire grooming controversy, where she was rumoured to be in a relationship with 13-year old Connor Joyce.
"I shouldn't even say this, but I might be pregnant right now, so I'm not trying to fight right now."
While she hasn't hinted at who the father might be, her recent statement caused a meltdown on social media. Fans took to Twitter to express a plethora of emotions, ranging from shock to ridicule.
Twitter reacts to Zoe Laverne possibly being pregnant
Zoe Laverne is a notable TikTok star whose public persona has been spiralling downhill since getting called out for encouraging a relationship with teenager Connor Joyce.
From being labelled a "pedophile" to a "groomer," the allegations enraged the entire online community, who also began to demand her "cancellation."
If the Connor Joyce controversy wasn't enough, her feud with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio invited further ridicule as she continued to invite criticism online. Now, in light of her alleged pregnancy revelation, Twitter seemed both skeptical and shocked in equal measure, as they reacted to the situation:
With her recent statements being labelled "attention-seeking" and an attempted grasp at relevancy, it seems like Zoe Laverne continues to be defined by the ghosts of her grooming allegations.
Most reactions continue to revolve around the mention of Connor Joyce. The online community seems to have no intention of buying into her perceived pregnancy story as Zoe Laverne continues to touch upon a raw nerve with fans online.Published 04 Jan 2021, 09:01 IST