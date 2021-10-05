"There is no excuse for what I did": Zoe Laverne cries as she apologises for trying to sell pictures of her newborn baby 

TikToker and new mom Zoe Laverne has been receiving severe backlash since giving birth to her daughter Emersyn. The 20-year-old has been actively posting on Instagram since the birth of her child to defend her actions.

As soon as the social media personality gave birth to her daughter, Zoe Laverne posted a picture of herself with her fiancé Dawson Day. The picture included a glimpse of the baby. Through the caption posted along with the post, one could see that the TikToker had introduced a paywall for followers to view “exclusive” pictures of the newborn.

The internet was left enraged after it came to light that they had to pay $15 for the “first photos” of Zoe Laverne and her newborn together.

Zoe Laverne apologizes for selling pictures of her newborn

This is not the first time the Indiana native has found herself in athe midst of controversy. Zoe Laverne has previously been accused of “grooming” a 13-year-old fan. Many had termed her as a “pe**phile” after she posted a video of her kissing the youngster when she was 19-years-old.

Since then, the former Musical.ly star has left and rejoined social media along with checking herself into hospital for mental health concerns.

Fighting back during the ongoing controversy surrounding her daughter, Laverne took to TikTok to defend herself. She regretfully said in the video:

“There’s no valid excuse for what I did but I didn’t sell any pictures of my daughter in that way. That wasn’t what I was trying to do. This is so frustrating. I didn’t want to do it in the first place but as a new time mom, I was scared to post pictures of her due to the death threats she has been receiving. None of the money I made is going to me, it’s going to Emersyn and her medical bills because she had to be lifeline-ed.”

Zoe Laverne also mentioned that her newborn was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) as she was battling health complications.

She ended her tear-filled apology by mentioning that the money will not only be going into her daughter’s medical bills, but Laverne will also be donating the extra money they make to mothers and children who are battling complications during childbirth.

