"I don't get how it's gross": Zoe Laverne pees on camera to prove pregnancy

Just a day after grabbing headlines with news of her shock pregnancy, Zoe Laverne left viewers aghast by deciding to record a video of herself peeing on camera.

Throughout her career, the 19-year old has faced backlash online, which escalated recently in the wake of her kissing 13-year-old Connor Joyce.

Barely had the dust around this controversy settled that Zoe Laverne sprung yet another surprise on netizens by revealing her pregnancy.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Zoe Laverne announces she’s pregnant. Zoe clarified the father is her current boyfriend and not the 13-year-old boy she allegedly had a relationship with in 2020. pic.twitter.com/x2K0veiIQB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

The controversial TikTok star also dismissed rumors of Connor Joyce being the father, stating that would be her current boyfriend, Dawson Day.

Her pregnancy announcement led to a barrage of reactions online. Twitter users expressed a sense of aversion and ridicule upon knowing that an alleged groomer is having a child of her own.

With a majority of the internet being skeptical about her being pregnant, Zoe Laverne decided to take matters into her own hands by recording a video of herself taking a pregnancy test:

Someone said “SHE RECORDED HERSELF PEEING 😭” pic.twitter.com/tHiW6Ynd67 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

The 19-year-old's decision to record herself peeing instantly led to a general sense of disgust among several Twitter users.

She then attempted to defend her actions in a follow-up TikTok video:

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Zoe Laverne explains she filmed herself peeing because she knew people would say she was lying about the pregnancy test so she wanted to prove them wrong. pic.twitter.com/mkRkmkNILa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 24, 2021

In the video, she casually explains her decision to record a video of herself peeing:

"Well, the reason why I did record myself peeing is because if I didn't, y'all would have still said it was fake, and since y'all like to say I lie about everything, I just like to prove y'all wrong sometimes. Also, peeing is a natural thing. I don't get how it's gross!"

In light of her recent actions, Twitter users called out Zoe Laverne for her controversial ways.

Zoe Laverne's decision to record herself peeing leaves Twitter in disgust

Zoe Laverne created a massive stir online in October 2020 after a video of her kissing 13-year old Connor Joyce went viral on social media.

Her rumored relationship with the teenager soon propelled her to the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons.

As a result, she came in for scathing criticism online, with several people assuming that she was allegedly grooming him.

From being labeled a "pedophile" to a "groomer," the accusations enraged the entire online community, who soon began to demand her "cancellation."

Over the past few months, Zoe Laverne has only exacerbated the simmering public opinion of her, which continually seems to be veering downhill.

Her attempts at justification and claiming accountability did not sit well with the Twitteratti, who continue to call her out on social media.

The teen's recent antics, aimed at proving her pregnancy, once again triggered a wave of backlash online:

of course she doesnt see how peeing on tiktok is gross when she kissed a minor — coyote (@coyeeti) February 24, 2021

Send her ass to jail where she belongs pic.twitter.com/wEArnZDQJD — Nmalik (@Nmalik2002) February 24, 2021

I feel so bad for her child — 🌸 (@GlitterAstro) February 23, 2021

I hate this p3do bitch pic.twitter.com/7mpAzwCUw6 — Nmalik (@Nmalik2002) February 23, 2021

a child groomer is pregnant ??? BIG YIKES. — 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧'𝐭 (@un_seasoned) February 23, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, it seems like Zoe Laverne has developed the uncanny knack of touching upon a raw nerve with the online community, courtesy of a string of questionable actions.