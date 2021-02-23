Zoe Laverne announces she's pregnant, and Twitter is scandalized

After weeks of fuelling speculation online, controversial TikTok star Zoe Laverne has announced that she is pregnant.

The 19-year-old TikToker dropped a major bombshell in January 2021, when she released a video in which she claimed to be pregnant.

OH MY GOODNESS: Zoe Laverne claims she may be pregnant. This only weeks after Zoe announced she was dating someone new. Prior to that announcement Zoe was facing allegations for dating a 13-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/ozd2e1J2cT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 3, 2021

Now, a month later, she has confirmed her pregnancy via a series of posts on her Instagram stories, where she revealed that her current boyfriend is the father of her child.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Zoe Laverne announces she’s pregnant. Zoe clarified the father is her current boyfriend and not the 13-year-old boy she allegedly had a relationship with in 2020. pic.twitter.com/x2K0veiIQB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021

She also ensured to clarify that the father is not 13-year-old Connor Joyce, with whom she had allegedly been in a relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Zoe Laverne confirmed her pregnancy in a post where she praised her boyfriend, Dawson Day:

Apart from a picture of both of them, she also shared a picture of her pregnancy test, which yielded a positive result. Her caption read:

"You are going to be such a great daddy!! I love you so much! Thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth."

In light of this shocking revelation, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, as fans took to social media to express a myriad of emotions, which bordered on shock, disbelief, and ridicule.

Zoe Laverne is pregnant, and Dawson Day is said to be the father

Zoe Laverne is a notable TikTok star whose public persona has been spiraling downhill ever since she was called out for encouraging a relationship with teenager Connor Joyce.

She received severe backlash online after a video of her kissing him went viral online, which led several to believe that she was allegedly grooming him.

From being labeled a "pedophile" to a "groomer," the allegations enraged the entire online community, who also began to demand her "cancellation."

With public sentiment towards her being overtly skeptical, several fans were left shocked on finding out her recent pregnancy news.

In her series of recent posts, Zoe Laverne also slammed all those who were alleging that 13-year-old Connor Joyce could be the father of her child.

She confirmed that 20-year-old social media personality and fellow TikToker, Dawson Day is the father of her child.

In light of her pregnancy reveal, Twitter had a meltdown as scores of users were left scandalized over an alleged groomer having a kid of her own:

"ZOE LAVERNE IS PREGNANT"

BYE I FEEL SO BAD FOR THAT CHILD pic.twitter.com/EACS029z2k — isabella :) (@isabellabeellaa) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne is literally a child groomer having a child i- pic.twitter.com/C22XS6Bf3J — alex misses daniel (@CVHEAVEN) February 23, 2021

ZOE LAVERNE IS PREGNANGT... I DONT KEEP UO WITH THESE PPL BUT USNT SHE LIKE TWELEVE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — haseul (@jingersoul) February 23, 2021

Imagine having to clarify that a 13 year old is not the father of your child 😩 why is Zoe Laverne not in jail yet?? pic.twitter.com/NHs9y2BuxK — ucklie (@ucklie) February 23, 2021

if zoe laverne is pregnant then i am passing all my classes — Abby☁️ (@Headassbrock) February 23, 2021

please don’t tell me zoe laverne is actually pregnant pic.twitter.com/haKXbMeWNM — ember :D (@ghostburs_bluee) February 23, 2021

You know its bad when Zoe Laverne has to clarify that the 13 year old didn't get her pregnant. pic.twitter.com/d1guYuuRFN — jovivianed (@jovivianed) February 23, 2021

ZOE LAVERNE IS NOT PREGNANT I REFUSE WHAT THE HELL THAT THING IS GONNA COME OUT VAPING AND SAYING SLURS — madi ¹²⁽⁷⁾ loves quackity!ً (@cherryquackity) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne this one is for you pic.twitter.com/piE3jdnUGz — ًkae ?! (@BA3WASTAKEN) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne really had to clarify that a 13 year old boy wasn't the father of her child LMFAOOO she's going straight to hell pic.twitter.com/CeOaHd9Qhr — sasha 🌱 and juno 🐋 (@YOSHlKAGAY) February 23, 2021

zoe laverne is pregnant yall omg bye 😰 pic.twitter.com/FudmEkqrUA — daniela (@ITACHlIS) February 23, 2021

just found out zoe laverne is pregnant. brb gonna go bungee jumping but with regular rope pic.twitter.com/UMpZydq4QX — Sexy Shrike (@tchnoboob2) February 23, 2021

Zoe Laverne is actually pregnant🤭 Poor child. pic.twitter.com/mjKS2BMVjD — jenni_10 (@jenni1080642211) February 23, 2021

the fact that zoe laverne had to clarify that the father of her child isn’t a 13 year old pic.twitter.com/ypwwzXKYXy — abbi (@fallawaybandito) February 23, 2021

As Twitter users struggle to come to terms with the news of Zoe Laverne being pregnant, it seems like her string of problematic past behavior has cast a murky shadow over what should be a joyous occasion.