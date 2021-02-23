Zoe Laverne announces she's pregnant, and Twitter is scandalized

After weeks of fuelling speculation online, controversial TikTok star Zoe Laverne has announced that she is pregnant.
The 19-year-old TikToker dropped a major bombshell in January 2021, when she released a video in which she claimed to be pregnant.
Now, a month later, she has confirmed her pregnancy via a series of posts on her Instagram stories, where she revealed that her current boyfriend is the father of her child.
She also ensured to clarify that the father is not 13-year-old Connor Joyce, with whom she had allegedly been in a relationship.
Taking to Instagram, Zoe Laverne confirmed her pregnancy in a post where she praised her boyfriend, Dawson Day:
Apart from a picture of both of them, she also shared a picture of her pregnancy test, which yielded a positive result. Her caption read:
"You are going to be such a great daddy!! I love you so much! Thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth."
In light of this shocking revelation, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, as fans took to social media to express a myriad of emotions, which bordered on shock, disbelief, and ridicule.
Zoe Laverne is pregnant, and Dawson Day is said to be the father
Zoe Laverne is a notable TikTok star whose public persona has been spiraling downhill ever since she was called out for encouraging a relationship with teenager Connor Joyce.
She received severe backlash online after a video of her kissing him went viral online, which led several to believe that she was allegedly grooming him.
From being labeled a "pedophile" to a "groomer," the allegations enraged the entire online community, who also began to demand her "cancellation."
With public sentiment towards her being overtly skeptical, several fans were left shocked on finding out her recent pregnancy news.
In her series of recent posts, Zoe Laverne also slammed all those who were alleging that 13-year-old Connor Joyce could be the father of her child.
She confirmed that 20-year-old social media personality and fellow TikToker, Dawson Day is the father of her child.
In light of her pregnancy reveal, Twitter had a meltdown as scores of users were left scandalized over an alleged groomer having a kid of her own:
As Twitter users struggle to come to terms with the news of Zoe Laverne being pregnant, it seems like her string of problematic past behavior has cast a murky shadow over what should be a joyous occasion.Published 23 Feb 2021, 10:22 IST