Did Zoe LaVerne and Connor Joyce go beyond a kiss? TikToker addresses fake viral video

Zoe Laverne recently commented on a video that went viral on TikTok.

The internet star addressed a clip that speculated that she and 13-year-old Connor Joyce engaged in sexual activity. The original Tiktok shared a screenshot from a Snapchat conversation between the user and Zoe Laverne.

In the screenshot, she allegedly threatened the user with a lawsuit if they leaked a video of her and Joyce engaged in sexual activity.

"If you leak the video of me and Connor having sex, I will face you in court with [your] guardian and will win. And Connor will also sue for child p***, you know this is my job, right? I make f***ing money for doing this s***. And for a 12-year-old trying to f*** me over isn't cute. So b***h if [you] leak any sort of video, you are getting jail time."

The TikTok sensation acknowledged the screenshot of the Snapchat conversation, stating:

"It is 110 percent fake. The only thing that happened between Connor and me was a kiss."

Zoe Laverne also claimed that the TikTok user who shared the screenshot previously made other allegations against her.

Zoe Laverne disputes rumors about Connor Joyce

In an Instagram story post, the 20-year-old acknowledged that "social media is brutal" before again complaining about the accusations.

Zoe was previously in the hot seat following her sharing a kiss with Joyce. She was accused of having a romantic relationship with the teenager following their kiss.

"It's different for us because we have millions of eyes watching our every move... People also deal with personal issues, things they don't post on social media."

Online citizens have begun speculating that Zoe Laverne could have taken advantage of Connor Joyce, which led to her pregnancy. On August 13, she shared photos of her and boyfriend Dawson Day, who she states is the father of her child.

"Happy 9 months my love. You are my absolute everything."

Zoe Laverne has not addressed the rumors further, while Connor Joyce has not come forward to address these rumors. The TikTok user who shared the screenshot of Laverne's alleged conversation has not come forward with any further evidence either.

