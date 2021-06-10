"They've been harassing me for several months now": TikTok star Zoe Laverne claps back at people threatening her baby's life

On June 10th, after not posting for two days, Zoe Laverne posted two TikToks involving the harassment of her and her baby. Laverne announced she was pregnant earlier this year and has since seen speculation online on who the father was. On February 22nd, Laverne posted two positive pregnancy tests. She soon followed that post with an Instagram story of two more positive pregnancy tests.

On May 2nd, Laverne posted an Instagram video revealing the baby's gender and the surprise proposal of long-term boyfriend Dawson Day.

That wasn't where the harassment ended. After confirming that her baby's father was Dawson Day, many people who dislike Laverne took to social media with shocking comments.

The Harassment of Zoe Laverne

This is not the first time Zoe Laverne has experienced harassment in her internet career. The negativity came first from her one-sided feud with Charlie D'Amelio, a fellow TikTok star, and drama with ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove.

The controversy continued when Laverne was seen getting close to a young fan named Connor. Amber Van Pelt, a fellow TikTok star, wrote to Orlove via Instagram direct message. It was then hacked and Orlove's direct messages were leaked to the TikTok Room.

In the direct message, Van Pelt expressed concern for Zoe Laverne's interactions with 13-year-old Connor. Afterwards, video footage of Laverne kissing Connor was leaked, sparking outrage. While Zoe denied being in a relationship with the young fan, she did confirm the kiss happened and the two "caught feelings" for one another.

CLAP BACK: Zoe Laverne claps back at all the people threatening her baby’s life. pic.twitter.com/IFfe9ug9vF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 10, 2021

Zoe Laverne is defending herself against negative commenters and harassers. In both recent TikToks, one listed above, she claims that she is no longer trying to be problematic. In the TikTok she pulled the comment from, Zoe is seen scrolling through screenshots of harassment from her Instagram direct messages while the caption reads, "and have many more :) don’t threaten my unborn child 💜."

Others took to Twitter to Laverne's defense of the pregnancy, opposing the comments of the person depicted harassing Laverne on Instagram Live.

Yeah, we don't wish pregnancy loss or child death on folks for being garbage people.



We don't put that negativity on kids, they're innocent in things their parents do. — 🧡 gender identity thief (@mysicksadlife) June 10, 2021

uh no I am so unfunny that I have to be super edgy to get peoples attention :(((( — Shitpost gf (@irlchubbyanimeg) June 10, 2021

Who cares about Zoe? It’s when they stay disgusting stuff like that about the baby that crosses the line. And that girl is literally disgusting for saying that gross pizza — 🍄Addy🍄 (@_DINO_NUGGET) June 10, 2021

Zoe Laverne's most recent post on TikTok has amassed 3 million views and 29 thousand comments.

Zoe Laverne recently celebrated her twentieth birthday on June 3, as seen on boyfriend Dawson Day's TikToks. Day has not commented on the harassment of Laverne.

