“Exploiting for money”: Zoe Laverne faces severe backlash for charging $15 to see pictures of her baby

Zoe Laverne is facing severe backlash online post the birth of her baby. The 20-year-old had announced her pregnancy and engagement to her boyfriend Dawson Day in May.

Zoe Laverne has been a topic of discussion ever since the former Musical.ly star kissed a 13-year-old fan when she was 19 years old. The internet event branded her a “pedophile” and accused her of “grooming” the youngster.

Since then, the TikToker has taken a hiatus from her life online to check in to the hospital for mental health struggles. Laverne had also quit social media but was quick to rejoin, with a new beau in tow, and he would become the father of her child.

Why is Zoe Laverne facing backlash post childbirth?

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Indiana native announced that she had delivered her baby girl, Emersyn, on October 3. The picture showcased Zoe Laverne taking a selfie along with her fiance, Dawson Day. The two stood in a hospital room with a glimpse of the baby in the frame.

As followers congratulated the new mom for her delivery, many were disappointed as Zoe Laverne had introduced a paywall for fans to receive “exclusive” pictures of her newborn. They had to pay $15 to view the “first photos” of the stars and their child together.

Some comments under the @defnoodles Instagram post, which informed fans of the unfortunate controversy, included:

“This feels illegal.”

Another said:

“It should be illegal to exploit your children. Japan is doing something right.”

One user was straight-up brutal:

“Girl, this is your child, not onlyf**s”

The internet reacts to Zoe Laverne introducing a paywall for fans to see her newborn 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

As Zoe Laverne continued to get dissed online, she took to her Instagram story to defend her actions. Her two stories read:

Zoe Laverne clapped back at online haters (Image via zoexlaverne/Instagram)

Although Zoe Laverne’s strongly-worded Instagram stories made it seem like she would stand by her actions, the TikTok star was quick to delete the paywall and release pictures of her baby girl on social media.

