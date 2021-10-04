Who is Elvira Lind? All about Oscar Isaac's wife and marriage

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival set the internet abuzz. The majority of fans believed there might be something brewing between the lead couple of Scenes from a Marriage as their unmissable red carpet chemistry instantly set tongues wagging online.

However, Chastain spoke up about their friendship on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and clarified that she and Isaac were just good friends.

Apart from that, Oscar Isaac is a married man and the husband of Elvira Lind. She is a 39-year-old screenwriter and film director from New York City.

Who is Elvira Lind?

Lind completed her graduation from Cape Town’s CityVarsity School of Media and Creative Arts in Documentary Films. Her first documentary feature, Songs for Alexis, premiered in 2014 and she won the Reel Talent Award at the Copenhagen Documentary Festival.

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind attend the red carpet of the movie "The Card Counter" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. (Image via Getty Images)

She then directed a feature called Bobbi Jene in 2017. Bobbi Jene premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won several awards in different categories.

The Letter Room was Elvira’s first fiction short film and it premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival in 2020. It was nominated in the categories of Best Short Film at Tribeca Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest, and Telluride Film Festival.

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind relationship timeline

Oscar Isaac and Elvira Land’s relationship began privately without revealing much to the public and media.

In 2013, the pair, along with Bruce Ferguson, played around with guitars and cameras. They shifted to the stairwell since the acoustics were better and this led to a musical documentary named Staircase Sessions that was produced by Lind.

Their relationship became official as they kissed each other on the red carpet of the 2016 Golden Globes. It was a shock to fans and the reaction was mixed.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and are the parents of two sons, Eugene, born in the same year, and Mads, born in 2019. They reside in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Oscar Isaac never answered why he kept his love life private. The main reason for him to get married was to start a family. However, in an interview, Isaac said that marriage is not compulsory in Danish culture.

