Who is Chlöe Bailey dating? Relationship history explored as singer turns up to Hawks game with Gunna

Gunna recently grabbed the headlines after being spotted with Chlöe Bailey. Gunna and Bailey were seen together during the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on October 21.

Gunna and Bailey were sitting courtside with a small table between them. However, most of the fans thought they may have come together and are on a date.

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia Gunna and Chloe Bailey spotted courtside together at the Atlanta Hawks game.👀 Gunna and Chloe Bailey spotted courtside together at the Atlanta Hawks game.👀 https://t.co/UaG2bJ5NAQ

The rapper even shared a still last month from Chlöe’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. Chlöe has not yet replied to Gunna’s post but she responded to the shot he shared and said she was not aware that she licked the mic while performing.

The pictures that went viral raised a lot of questions from the fans. They have to wait for an official comment from Gunna and Chlöe.

Previous relationships of Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

Also known as Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey, she is a 23-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and record producer. Her lead single, Have Mercy, from her upcoming solo debut studio album, was released in 2021.

At present, Chlöe Bailey is not dating anyone according to the latest updates.

Previously, a few rumors spoke about her romance with Diggy Simmons after they were seen together and reportedly shared a few kisses. Both, however, denied the rumors.

In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlamagne the God and DJ Envy in June 2020, Bailey and her sister spoke about relationships and Bailey said that she wants to learn from a man and wants them to teach her everything.

Recently in August 2021, Chlöe Bailey was spotted with rapper Jack Harlow. She later clarified the rumors on an Instagram Live and confirmed that she is single.

Projects of Chlöe Bailey

Bailey will appear in the psychological drama film Jane, alongside Madelaine Petsch. The film is scheduled for release in 2022.

She announced the release of her debut solo single, Have Mercy, in August 2021 and also teased the song several times. Chlöe Bailey also performed on the track at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12.

