LALISA Era begins: YG drops Lisa's first single album teaser and release date

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all geared up to make her solo debut album titled "LALISA". The moment BLINKs were waiting for, has finally come.

After many rumors and comedian Yoo Jae Suk casually spilling the beans on Lisa's debut months ago, YG Entertainment has today released a majestic teaser announcing the Thai rapper's upcoming release.

YG releases LALISA teaser photo

August 25 has started (or ended) on great news for BLINKs.

At sharp 12 AM KST, Lisa in a bold make-up, long highlighted braids and a puffy off-shoulder printed outfit, made her appearance on BLACKPINK's and her official social media accounts looking fierce.

The album release date has been set for "2021.09.10 at 1:00 PM (KST)", as can been seen in the poster.

As LALISA, Lisa oozes similar confidence to that of Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn - but on a good note. Check out the stunning teaser below:

BLACKPINK's Lisa is known for her impeccable fashion sense and the majestic aura she has on-screen. The rapper-dancer is also perfectly capable of pulling off any and every look, which is now pretty evident.

The news of Lisa's upcoming solo was first confirmed by member Jisoo, rather than the company. In a VLIVE about a month ago, Jisoo replied to a fan asking about Lisa's solo, saying:

"Hehe, Lalisa is the best!"

DJ Snake and Lisa collab in LALISA?

Trust KPop fans to know every single detail about their favorite idols. BLINKs noticed that famous French record producer DJ Snake had teased fans about a song featuring Lisa not once, but twice!

In the first clip, he uploaded an Instagram story where Lisa could be heard singing "Play play all night with you". He recently uploaded another story and even tagged the rapper's official account on it. Her distinctive voice can be heard saying "DJ Snake" in the now-deleted story.

Here's what makes BLINKs almost certain to have a Lisa x DJ Snake collab on the way.

YG finally announced Lisa's upcoming solo project

Also few minutes ago, DJ Snake announced that New Music is on the way



Which means the next DJ Snake song will be the Lisa collab... https://t.co/qY3WRG7eOp — SnakeSpammer (@SnakeSpammer) August 22, 2021

BLACKPINK's "triple-threat" and youngest member, Lisa, is the third member of the group to venture into solo activities. Jennie was the first of the trio to release her solo album titled "SOLO". The next and the most recent one was Rosé who debuted with the record-breaking album "-R-".

Meanwhile, the oldest member, Jisoo, is gearing up for her drama "Snowdrop" opposite Jung Hae-in. The show landed up in controversy, however, and did not get the go-ahead for release. The release date for it remains undecided.

Lisa's debut solo album, LALISA, will be released on September 10, 1 PM KST.

