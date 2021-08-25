BTS, Blackpink, and Stray Kids asked to disband by disgruntled fans

BTS and Blackpink fans battled it out today, with Stray Kids fans caught in the cross-fire after a miss-step.

ARMYs and Blinks went head-on with each other on Twitter, causing hashtags #BTSdisband, #Blackpinkdisband, and eventually #skzdisband to trend in retaliation.

Fans of these groups have a history of squabbling as BTS and Blackpink are two of the biggest K-pop acts worldwide. With such large fanbases, tussles are bound to happen. But today's drama was taken to a new level.

BTS and Blackpink fans face-off but end up uniting against Stray Kids' fans

For unknown reasons, fans of BTS and Blackpink went head-to-head. Insults were thrown, jabs were made, and the two groups began trending #BTSdisband and #Blackpinkdisband to aggravate each other.

This poor Twitter guy really tried to save K-pop stans from pure, vile anger and I can tell it didn't work #btsdisband pic.twitter.com/JYwC6vJHvc — Kristian Kristian (@AKristianGuy) August 25, 2021

While this is seemingly standard for fights in the K-pop community, things took a turn for the worse when an alleged Stray Kids fan made the following tweet, mocking the two fan bases.

The tweet ignited more drama which was eventually deleted.

Stray Kids fans rushed to comment on the post, telling the user to delete it to avoid drawing flak from other groups.

As a stay I'm disgusted that you said this and as an army I'm disappointed that y'all are dragging the groups in between 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PpDTKkvzzq — Star ❤️ (@awwskzin) August 25, 2021

pls unfollow @/skzdominati0n

they're setting s|<z up — Hani ! 🌩️|| ssd 📌 (@hanniechocolino) August 25, 2021

that person is still sleeping it’s already 11am there, she doesn’t know how fucked she set them up lord..



for context its @/. skzdominati0n — nora.⚡️ (@starkids0325) August 25, 2021

Look what you have done now @skzdominati0n many haters come at skz rn just bc of this nonsense post. If u just post abt streaming rather than that, it'll be better.Just encourage fellow stays to stream more and prepare for skz cb.I thought stays agreed not to engage any fanwars? — 아사힙빵🌩️❣️ (@AsahiPpang) August 24, 2021

Unfortunately for them, the damage was already done. What was once a fight between BTS and Blackpink fans turned into a fight against Stray Kids fans. The two larger groups put their differences aside temporarily to put Stray Kids' achievements through a wringer and place their fans under heavy scrutiny. Consequently, #skzdisband began trending.

i love skz but they're still such a young group and stays picking a fight with two of the biggest fandoms in kpop is just embarrassing how did we get here and how do we go back 😭 #skzdisband pic.twitter.com/FGACZAYoHf — y/n 🇵🇭 (@lowheeze) August 25, 2021

i’m wheezing cause stays wanna insert themselves in everything so bad sO ARMYS AND BLINKS DID THEM THE FAVOR 😭😭😭 #skzdisband pic.twitter.com/IGLKftlNHQ — xin⁷ 🍂 LO$ER=LO♡ER (@ttaelgiiii) August 25, 2021

i'm screaming blinks and armys more united more than ever over this #skzdisband pic.twitter.com/MHAytaVhIF — ‘love me right’ grammy award presenter (@snowdropwhen) August 25, 2021

Onces, ARMYS & BLINKS uniting together to get #skzdisband trending pic.twitter.com/PkiDu2pwj3 — Don’t need permission to Dance 🧈👅 (@JoonsDimpleworl) August 25, 2021

armys, onces and blinks never teamed up like this before😭😭😭😭 #skzdisband pic.twitter.com/9Xm7ewtENc — not existing (@sooyaa_jade) August 25, 2021

For those whose asking why #skzdisband is trending it's because STRAY KID's fandom love to insert theirselves in every fandoms situation, like 33k+ ratio from every fandom yesterday isn't enough and they want more than that. pic.twitter.com/qZLNV9D2dA — whoami (@suprafficent) August 25, 2021

Many K-pop fans of all the groups involved, known as "multis," gave everyone their two cents on the matter.

the problem here is some kpop stans generalizing the whole fandom and dragging the kids as well. IF SOMEONE FROM YOUR FANDOM IS BLUNTLY SHOWING TOXICITY, WOULD YOU CLAIM THEM ? I bet the answer would be no, and that applies to us as well. anyways lets not just pay attention to it — ً kyle ?! ↯ 🧷 SSD (@chankkul) August 25, 2021

When I saw the #BTSdisband hashtag, I didn’t understand why it was trending. I didn’t see #blackpinkdisband trending until now.



As a ARMY and BLINK multi, I’m annoyed with these fandom wars. pic.twitter.com/2B7h8G4N7h — madi 🤍🌱 (@sweetberrymochi) August 25, 2021

the fact that #btsdisband & #blackpinkdisband shows how immature both fandoms are. can we please just have one goddamn day where everyone gets along instead of trending harmful tags? pic.twitter.com/Bxq22glPs9 — kym (@sigminds) August 24, 2021

BTS, Blackpink, and Stray Kids have massively dedicated fans, leading to a thunderous clash. As all three groups grow globally, their bases become equally vocal and highly active on social media.

BTS recently performed at the 63rd Grammys and was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The members of Blackpink are endorsement models to luxury brands worldwide. Meanwhile, Stray Kids appeared at Expo 2020 Dubai as ambassadors for the Korean Pavilion, amongst their other achievements.

