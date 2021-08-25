BTS, Blackpink, and Stray Kids asked to disband by disgruntled fans

BTS and Blackpink fans battled it out today, with Stray Kids fans caught in the cross-fire after a miss-step.
ARMYs and Blinks went head-on with each other on Twitter, causing hashtags #BTSdisband, #Blackpinkdisband, and eventually #skzdisband to trend in retaliation.
Fans of these groups have a history of squabbling as BTS and Blackpink are two of the biggest K-pop acts worldwide. With such large fanbases, tussles are bound to happen. But today's drama was taken to a new level.
BTS and Blackpink fans face-off but end up uniting against Stray Kids' fans
For unknown reasons, fans of BTS and Blackpink went head-to-head. Insults were thrown, jabs were made, and the two groups began trending #BTSdisband and #Blackpinkdisband to aggravate each other.
While this is seemingly standard for fights in the K-pop community, things took a turn for the worse when an alleged Stray Kids fan made the following tweet, mocking the two fan bases.
Stray Kids fans rushed to comment on the post, telling the user to delete it to avoid drawing flak from other groups.
Unfortunately for them, the damage was already done. What was once a fight between BTS and Blackpink fans turned into a fight against Stray Kids fans. The two larger groups put their differences aside temporarily to put Stray Kids' achievements through a wringer and place their fans under heavy scrutiny. Consequently, #skzdisband began trending.
Many K-pop fans of all the groups involved, known as "multis," gave everyone their two cents on the matter.
BTS, Blackpink, and Stray Kids have massively dedicated fans, leading to a thunderous clash. As all three groups grow globally, their bases become equally vocal and highly active on social media.
BTS recently performed at the 63rd Grammys and was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The members of Blackpink are endorsement models to luxury brands worldwide. Meanwhile, Stray Kids appeared at Expo 2020 Dubai as ambassadors for the Korean Pavilion, amongst their other achievements.
